IPL 2021, RR vs RCB LIVE Score Updates: Rajasthan eye valuable points to stay alive in playoffs race

Live Score MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Today's Match: CSK and DC have virtually qualified for the playoffs with 16 points and the remaining six teams are jostling for the last two spots. RR are still in the race despite having only eight points and a defeat against RCB, who have 12 points, could be a major blow to their ambitions.

RR vs RCB Preview: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 43 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While RCB are in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs, another defeat for RR could severely dent their chances to reach the knockout.

Currently, Bangalore are placed third in the league table with 12 points (six wins out of 10) and come into the game after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians. After Kohli and Glenn Maxwell struck fifties, Harshal Patel shone with the ball with a hat-trick as hapless MI succumbed to a 54-run defeat.

Kohli and Maxwell have done the bulk of scoring for RCB and the team will hope for increased contributions from Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers as we approach the business end of the tournament. Yuzvendra Chahal's recent form with the ball must have brought added confidence to the management.

RR, on the other hand, are sixth in the league table with eight points and four wins from 10 matches. They lost their previous match by seven wickets as bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad finally broke their losing streak.

Samson's 82 off 57 helped RR made 164/5 batting first but it could have been a lot more. After Samson's dismissal, RR failed to find a single boundary in the last 17 balls of their innings. RR's batting has been far too inconsistent. Their bowling against SRH was also not up to the mark. Team will look to improve in both departments.

Here's all you need to know about the 43rd match of IPL 2021 between RR and RCB.

When will the 43rd match of the IPL 2021 between RR and RCB take place?

The match between RR and RCB will take place on 29 September 2021.

What is the venue for the RR and RCB match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the RR and RCB match start?

The RR and RCB match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs RCB match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Click here for complete IPL 2021 coverage