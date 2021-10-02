IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RR vs CSK: Chennai's momentum derailed by wickets of du Plessis, Raina

Another of that lofted cover drive. Beautifully played by Ruturaj against Tewatia to deep extra cover.
After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 71/2 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 38 , Moeen Ali 5)
Ruturaj has become such an improved batter. His batting against spin has enhanced the most. Markande replaces Tewatia and an outside off ball is driven in the air over the circle by Ruturaj for a boundary. Eigth in total from the over.
What a shot! Fuller outside off ball from Markande and Ruturaj plays a lovely inside-out lofted cover drive.
After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 63/2 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 32 , Moeen Ali 3)
Left-handed batter Moeen comes in and as a result leg-spinner, Markande has been taken out of the attack. Akash Singh makes a return. Four singles from the over. The two wickets have slowed CSK's scoring rate.
After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 59/2 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 30 , Moeen Ali 1)
Second wicket for Tewatia! Raina perishes playing a slog sweep as he continues to struggle for runs in IPL 2021. Raina was sent in ahead of Moeen Ali but he got out trying to swat the tossed up delivery over the midwicket boundary. Moeen now joins Ruturaj who got a boundary on the first ball with a pull shot. Seven from the over.
Short ball from Tewatia has been pulled to the midwicket fence by Ruturaj.
After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 52/1 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 24 , Suresh Raina 3)
First look at Mayan Markande today. Tewatia taking a wicket has Samson bringing in another leggie from the other end. Four singles from the over with the backward point fielder saving a cut shot from going to the fence.
After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 48/1 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 22 , Suresh Raina 1)
Bowling change does the trick for RR. Leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia given the ball and he strike with Faf's wicket. Three singles off first four balls after which Faf once again skips down, was hoping for a leg-spinner but there was no turn as the ball beat the bat and Samson did teh rest. Raina is the new man in. Four form the over.
Partnership broken!
Faf du Plessis st †Samson b Tewatia 25 (19)
Faf came down the track looking to play for leg-spin but this one went straight with the angle, beating the batter as Samson whipped off the bails.
Live Score, IPL 2021, RR vs CSK Cricket Score:
Preview: A few days ago, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad and booked their place in the playoffs. On Saturday, they will up against Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are second from the bottom on the table at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
CSK now have the luxury to rest players and make a few changes to their playing XI but they would also love to maintain their winning momentum.
This is the dilemma for MS Dhoni. Maybe players like Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, K Gowtham and Robin Uthappa can come in but too many changes can turn out to be a negative factor. The ranking in the top four will also determine whether you'll end up playing in the eliminator or qualifier.
Rajasthan can't afford a loss. Their prospects for a top four finish will become a lot tougher if Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the first match on Saturday.
The Sanju Samson-led side has lost three out of four matches since the second-half of the tournament began in the UAE.
While skipper Samson stepped up and performed with the bat, he didn't get much help from other batsmen. Chris Morris' form has also been a big concern for Rajasthan considering they missed key foreign players in Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.
Here's all you need to know about the Match 47 of the IPL 2021 between RR and CSK:
When will the Match 47 IPL 2021 between RR and CSK take place?
The match between RR and CSK will take place on 2 October 2021.
What is the venue for the RR vs CSK match?
The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
What time will the RR vs CSK match start?
The MI and DC match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs CSK match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
