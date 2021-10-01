LIVE, IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS Cricket Score: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi's partnership steadies Kolkata

Live Score KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Today's Match:
A decent over for KKR but Allen bounced back well in that over. He gave away a six off the first ball. But then conceded just four singles off the next five balls. 10 runs off the over.
Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will face off in a battle for the fourth and playoff spot on Friday.
In KKR's previous match, Sunil Narine shone with bat and ball as Kolkata Knight Riders boosted their play-off hopes with a three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.
West Indian Narine returned figures of 2-18 with his spin to limit Delhi to 127 for nine and then played a crucial cameo innings of 21 as Kolkata reached their target in 18.2 overs on a slow Sharjah pitch.
File image of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan and Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul. SportzPics
Eoin Morgan's Kolkata have won three of their four matches in the resumed Twenty20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates to reach fourth in the eight-team table.
Meanwhile, in PK's last match, Kieron Pollard took two key wickets and hit an unbeaten 15 off seven balls as Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by six wickets on Tuesday to revive their title defence.
The West Indies limited overs captain sent back big-hitting T20 teammate Chris Gayle and then made Punjab captain K.L. Rahul 300th victim. "For me to get these wickets, I'll take it each and every time".
The defeat was a set back in Punjab's bid to recover from a slump and launch an effort to secure playoff qualification.
Squads
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi BIshnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.
Click here for complete IPL 2021 coverage
With inputs from AFP.