LIVE, IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS Cricket Score: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi's partnership steadies Kolkata

20:11 (IST)

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 73/1 ( Venkatesh Iyer 42 , Rahul Tripathi 22)

A decent over for KKR but Allen bounced back well in that over. He gave away a six off the first ball. But then conceded just four singles off the next five balls. 10 runs off the over. 

20:10 (IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin, Eoin Morgan and the vagueness of 'Spirit of Cricket'

Controversy just doesn’t seem to want to leave Ravichandran Ashwin alone.

The senior Delhi Capitals and India off-spinner found himself mired in yet another unsavoury on-field incident after getting into an argument with Kolkata Knight Riders’ Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee in Match 41 of Indian Premier League 2021, an incident that has once again brought the spotlight on the laws of the sport and the so-called ‘Spirit of Cricket’.

A little over two years has passed since Ashwin, who was leading Punjab Kings back in IPL 2019, got into a much-publicised row with Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler that resulted in a raging debate over the legality of the ‘Mankading’ form of dismissal. This time however, he found himself getting into a war of words during Delhi’s innings when he decided to take the extra run after a throw from Rahul Tripathi deflected off skipper Rishabh Pant’s bat at the non-striker’s end.

As we wait for play to resume after a strategic timeout, click here to read more of Amit Banerjee's take on the incident between R Ashwin and Eoin Morgan.

20:08 (IST)
six

SIX! Tripathi gets down and smashes the slog sweep over mid-wicket off Allen.

20:07 (IST)

After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 63/1 ( Venkatesh Iyer 40 , Rahul Tripathi 14)

Bishnoi started off well but then missed his lines at the end. He beat Iyer with a googly first ball. And gave way just two runs off the first four balls. But then he dragged a googly wide and Iyer cut it for four. The next one is also a touch wide, Iyer cuts it through backward point for a couple. 8 runs off the over.

20:05 (IST)
four

FOUR! Well placed. Googly outside off, Iyer waits and cuts it late wide of the short third man fielder.

20:03 (IST)

Bishnoi into the attack now....

20:03 (IST)

After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 55/1 ( Venkatesh Iyer 33 , Rahul Tripathi 13)

Another over which yields a boundary. After three decent balls, which yield just two singles. Allen drops one short outside off, Iyer pulls it powerfully through mid-wicket for four. The next one is a dot and Iyer finishes with a single to make it seven off the over.

20:02 (IST)
four

FOUR! Poor delivery! Short outside off from Allen, Iyer rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket. 

20:00 (IST)

Allen back into the attack...

20:00 (IST)

After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 48/1 ( Venkatesh Iyer 27 , Rahul Tripathi 12)

Ellis didn't get his lines right in that over. A slower ball is driven for a four by Iyer. But it was the mistake of the fielder who dived over the ball. He then dragged a couple onto the pads. Iyer flicked one for four and Tripathi whipped one for a couple. One more single made it 11 off the over.

Highlights

title-img
19:41 (IST)

OUT! What a delivery! Good length delivery outside off, from Arshdeep, nips back in sharply. Gill goes for a forward defense but is late onto it and is done in by the inward movement. The ball crashes onto the stumps after sneaking through the bat and pad.
19:01 (IST)

Toss - KL Rahul has won the toss and PBKS will bowl first.
18:08 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2021!

It's a mid-table clash we have to look forward to tonight, as the fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders take on sixth-placed Punjab Kings. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates!

Live Score KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Today's Match:

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will face off in a battle for the fourth and playoff spot on Friday.

In KKR's previous match, Sunil Narine shone with bat and ball as Kolkata Knight Riders boosted their play-off hopes with a three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

West Indian Narine returned figures of 2-18 with his spin to limit Delhi to 127 for nine and then played a crucial cameo innings of 21 as Kolkata reached their target in 18.2 overs on a slow Sharjah pitch.

File image of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan and Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul. SportzPics

Eoin Morgan's Kolkata have won three of their four matches in the resumed Twenty20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates to reach fourth in the eight-team table.

Meanwhile, in PK's last match, Kieron Pollard took two key wickets and hit an unbeaten 15 off seven balls as Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by six wickets on Tuesday to revive their title defence.

The West Indies limited overs captain sent back big-hitting T20 teammate Chris Gayle and then made Punjab captain K.L. Rahul 300th victim. "For me to get these wickets, I'll take it each and every time".

The defeat was a set back in Punjab's bid to recover from a slump and launch an effort to secure playoff qualification.

Squads

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi BIshnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: October 01, 2021 20:13:07 IST

