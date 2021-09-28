Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2021, KKR vs DC LIVE Score Updates: Delhi Capitals in trouble after losing sixth wicket

17:04 (IST)

After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 102/6 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 23 , Ravichandran Ashwin 6)

Varun back into the attack. Funny start to the over. Pant bottom edges a delivery back towards stumps. It was wide of the sticks but Pant reacted immediately to swat the ball away, and almost hit Dk on the helmet. They had a laugh afterward. Pant takes a single and with a leg bye DC bring up their 100. Two more singles added. A review by KKR on last ball for a caught behind as Pant tries a wild slash but UltraEdge shows flat line. 

16:59 (IST)

After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 98/6 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 21 , Ravichandran Ashwin 5)

Venkatesh Iyer is an attacking opener but here he is attacking DC with his bowling. Second wicket for him now. Axar Patel gets out on a duck as his flick shot is taken by Ferguson at midwicket. Good diving catch. A boundary for Ashwin on the last ball with the thick edge beating the short third man. Nine from the over. 

16:57 (IST)
four

Thick edge from Ashwin's bat as he attempts a cut shot but it goes past the short third man. 

16:53 (IST)
wkt

WICKET! Axar Patel c Ferguson b Iyer 0 (5)

5-ball duck for Axar Patel. He was hoping for some run with the flick shot but big Lockie dived to his left to take the catch. Second wicket for Iyer. DC just can't find some runs. 

16:52 (IST)

After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 89/5 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 19 , Axar Patel 0)

What a finish to Narine's spell. Just one form the final over and also a wicket. Lalit Yadav perished out LBW. He was pinned in front of middle trying to play a flick but got beaten on turn. Axar Patel is the new man in. Pant has to go big in these last 5 overs. Narine finishes with figures of 2/18.

16:47 (IST)
wkt

WICKET! Lalit Yadav lbw b Narine 0 (3)

As plumb as it could be. Yadav was shuffled across for a clip to legside but the ball turned into him and hit him in front of middle. He started walking back immediately. 

16:46 (IST)

After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 88/4 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 18 , Lalit Yadav 0)

DC lose another wicket. Hetmyer falls trying to clear the logoff fence off Iyer. The outside off ball was not full enough but Hetmyer went for a slog down the ground that was taken in the deep. Pant got a boundary in the over through a cover drive. Lait Yadav is the new man in. 7 from the over. Time out!

16:41 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Shimron Hetmyer c Southee b Iyer 4 (5)

Iyer gets a wicket with an outside off length ball. Hetmeyer wanted to clear the long-off but didn't get proper connect. It came off the bottom of the bat as the catch was taken in the deep.

16:39 (IST)
four

Easy one this for Pant. He slashes the outside off ball hard through covers off Iyer.

16:38 (IST)

After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 81/3 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 12 , Shimron Hetmyer 3)

Ferguson back into the attack. He starts off with a lower full ball that Smith tries scooping and ends up inside-edging onto his own groin. The next ball is a quick one and Smtih loses his stumps as he inside-edges from his swing across the line. Hetmyer now joins Pant in the middle. Smith will be disappointed after throwing away the start. Just four from the over. 

15:06 (IST)

Delhi Capitals XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
15:06 (IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier
15:01 (IST)

Toss: KKR decide to bowl first after winning toss. Morgan says he is not sure "what's the wicket like".
14:57 (IST)

Pitch Report: "Pitch is slow at Sharjah. In the middle stages it will be hard to bat, so expect fireworks in powerplay. There's not a lot of grass to hold the pitch together, there are bare patches. Fast bowlers will try cross-seamers, a few will skid off the leather and others will take off after hitting the seam, making it difficult for power-hitters outside powerplay," says Matthew Hayden.

Live Score KKR vs DC, IPL 2021, Today's Match: Varun back into the attack. Funny start to the over. Pant bottom edges a delivery back towards stumps. It was wide of the sticks but Pant reacted immediately to swat the ball away, and almost hit Dk on the helmet. They had a laugh afterward. Pant takes a single and with a leg bye DC bring up their 100. Two more singles added. A review by KKR on last ball for a caught behind as Pant tries a wild slash but UltraEdge shows flat line.

Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KR) Match 41 of IPL 2021 at Sharjah. Expect fireworks as both teams have power-hitters and the Sharjah ground has shorter boundaries as compared to other venues in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

DC are comfortably placed on second. Although they and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have the same points but thanks to the Net Run Rate (NRR), CSK sit atop in the points table.

KKR, on the other hand, have been quite impressive in the second leg of the season, winning two out of the last three matches. They had to face loss in hands of CSK in their last match but there were plenty of positives to take from the loss as well.

Varun Chakravarthy remains key for KKR. But it was also good to see Sunil Narine stepping up in the last match and almost stealing a match for his team from the jaws of defeat.

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi have batted well in this season but captain Morgan would surely want some runs under his belt as well.

Live IPL Score Updates KKR vs DC IPL 2021 When and where to watch Live Streaming, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan and Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics

As far as DC are concered, they have all their bases covered. Their pace bowling department is arguably the best in the tournament. Shreyas Iyer is looking in good touch as well. DC would want to maintain their winning run when they take on KKR.

Here's all you need to know about the 41st match of IPL 2021 between KKR and DC.

When will the 41st match of the IPL 2021 between KKR and DC take place?

The match between KKR and DC will take place on 28 September 2021.

What is the venue for the KKR and DC match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will the KKR and DC match start?

The KKR and DC match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs RR match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: September 28, 2021 17:04:53 IST

