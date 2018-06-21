Live England vs Australia, 4th ODI at Chester-le-Street: Cricket score and updates
Catch the live score and updates from the 4th ODI match between England and Australia taking place at the Chester-le-Street
FirstCricket Staff,
June 21, 2018
Preview: Australia were handed a reality check as they suffered their biggest one-day international defeat when they lost to England at Trent Bridge, said coach Justin Langer, who added that his young side were learning the hard way.
Australia's Tim Paine and England's Eoin Morgan pose with the trophy. Reuters
Justin Langeramassed 481 runs as they thrashed Australia by 242 to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
The latest defeat means Australia have now lost their last four ODI series and have dropped to sixth in the rankings but Langer said they can only improve from here.
“It’s no fluke that they (England) are number one in the world. I’ve never seen anything like that,” the 47-year-old former Australia batsman told reporters.
“Hopefully, our young guys can learn from it. It doesn’t get harder than that... their top three are brutal.”
Langer said it was not the right time to make wholesale changes but he was open to the idea of off-spinner Nathan Lyon getting his first match on the tour.
“I don’t like to chop and change; you’ve got to build something,” he said.
“You’re not going to learn anything in the changing rooms. Nathan Lyon has played a lot of international cricket - he might play at some point.”
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Jun 21, 2018
