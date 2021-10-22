Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Namibia Vs Ireland LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Namibia Vs Ireland At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 22 October, 2021

22 October, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Ireland

Ireland

20/0 (3.0 ov)

Match 11
Namibia

Namibia

Yet To Bat

Ireland Namibia
20/0 (3.0 ov) - R/R 6.67

Play In Progress

Paul Stirling - 13

Kevin O'Brien - 6

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Paul Stirling Batting 13 9 1 1
Kevin O'Brien Batting 6 9 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
JJ Smit 1 0 11 0
Bernard Scholtz 0 0 0 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

20 (20) R/R: 6.66

0 0(0) S.R (0)

LIVE, Namibia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2021, Full Cricket Score

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 22nd, 2021
  • 15:37:20 IST

Ireland won the toss and decided to bat in their do-or-die Twenty20 World Cup qualifier against Namibia at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At stake is the last remaining place in the second round Super 12 stage as well as a guaranteed spot in the 2022 tournament in Australia.

Both teams have two points after wins over the Netherlands but they came up short against Sri Lanka who top Group A and have already made the next round.

Ireland lost by 70 runs to the 2014 champions while Namibia were routed by seven wickets after being dismissed for just 96.

Ireland have not reached the second round since 2012 while Namibia are playing in the tournament for the first time.

The Irish are unchanged from their loss to Sri Lanka while Namibia have recalled spinner Pikky Ya France in place of Stephan Baard.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (capt), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young

Namibia: Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Chris Brown (NZL)

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: October 22, 2021 15:37:20 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2021: David Wiese powers Namibia to first World Cup win
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: David Wiese powers Namibia to first World Cup win

Wiese, the 36-year-old all-rounder who played for his native South Africa in the 2016 T20 World Cup, set Namibia on their way with a half-century off 29 balls.

T20 World Cup 2021: MS Dhoni links up with Indian team as mentor for campaign
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: MS Dhoni links up with Indian team as mentor for campaign

The 40-year-old Dhoni's new role as mentor of Team India is limited to the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2021: Shakib Al Hasan overtakes Lasith Malinga to become leading T20I wicket-taker
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Shakib Al Hasan overtakes Lasith Malinga to become leading T20I wicket-taker

Shakib sent back Scotland's Michael Leask for nought with his left-arm spin in Muscat to surpass former Sri Lankan pace bowler Lasith Malinga's feat of 107 wickets (84 matches) in the shortest format.