India vs England 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch 3rd ODI online on Live TV

After losing the first two ODIs of the three-match series, India will aim for a consolation win against England in the final game. The match will be played at New Road Cricket Ground in Worcester.

The good news for India is that skipper Mithali Raj has recovered from the neck pain she felt during the second ODI. Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur took captaincy duties during England's chase.

Mithali, with two consecutive fifties, has been the only bright spot in an otherwise disappointing batting show from India. And the team management will hope for another good outing from the veteran as they hope to revive the fortunes of the side before the start of the T20I series.

The maximum amount of focus will be on Harmnapreet, who has been out of form with the bat since the 2017 World Cup. She only has two fifty-plus scores to her name since the 2017 mega event and her unproductive outings have cost India big time in the format.

Mithali has been waging a lone battle in the ODIs and some support from other batters would really help India's case.

England, on the other hand, are playing some very good cricket and will hope to continue the same.

Here's all you need to know about the third ODI between India and England:

When is the third ODI between England and India?

The third ODI between England and India is on 3 July, Saturday.

Where will the third ODI between England and India be played?

The third ODI between England and India will be played at New Road Cricket Ground in Worcester.

What time will the match begin?

The third ODI between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The third ODI between England and India will be telecast on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, HarmanpreeKaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Puja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Indrani Roy (wk).

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Davis, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Tash Farrant.