India vs England 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 2nd ODI online on Live TV

After a humbling eight-wicket defeat in the first ODI against England, India would be forced to look for fresh combinations and approach for the second match as they aim to keep the three-match series alive.

The biggest factor behind India's heavy defeat was their low scoring rate. Their innings accounted for 181 dot balls as batters struggled to rotate the strike. The most disappointing fact about India's batting was the lack of intent shown by Mithali Raj and her partners.

Not scoring enough runs while batting first in ODIs has been an old issue for India but they soon need to get their act together as they build their squad for the ODI World Cup, which will be held early next year.

Having Punam Raut at No 3 and captain Raj at the No 4 slot also didn't help India's case. The management may give Jemimah Rodrigues an opportunity to bat at the No 3 slot, to provide the required impetus to India's run rate.

Pooja Vastrakar, who made a handy 15 off 17, may also see a promotion in the batting lineup. In the bowling department, Jhulan Goswami was once again the pick of the pacers but her partner Shikha Pandey had an ordinary day and could make the way for Arundhati Reddy. India could also call up spin all-rounder Sneh Rana in place of Ekta Bisht to strengthen their batting.

England had a near-perfect day in the field during the first ODI and would aim to seal the series on Wednesday.

Here's all you need to know about the second ODI between India and England:

When is the second ODI between England and India?

The second ODI between England and India is on 30 June, Wednesday.

Where will the second ODI between England and India be played?

The second ODI between England and India will be played at the County Ground, Taunton.

What time will the match begin?

The second ODI between England and India will begin at 6.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The second ODI between England and India will be telecast on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SONY LIV. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, HarmanpreeKaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Puja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Indrani Roy (wk).

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Davis, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Tash Farrant.