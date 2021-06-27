India vs England 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 1st ODI online on Live TV

After displaying grit and determination in the one-off Test, the Indian women's cricket team will aim to start strongly against England in the first of three-match ODI series at the Bristol County Ground.

Last time India played an ODI series, they lost 4-1 against South Africa at home but their performance in the recent Test match will give them confidence against a quality English side.

For India, the sensational Shafali Verma is all set to make her debut in the 50-over format. She has shown her calibre and ability in the T20 cricket and then went on to shine in the Test, scoring 96 and 63 in both the innings respectively. The opener is known for her big-hitting prowess and India will hope that Shafali gives the team a great start.

Captain Mithali Raj praised the gutsy teenager's batting style and added that she doesn't need to change her game.

"There will be times when she gives us a head start. We would love that to be consistent but at the same time she's a young kid, she'll learn with experience, she'll also learn how to build an innings. Since she's getting into playing the ODI format for the first time, I as a captain encourage her to play the way she enjoys playing is comfortable playing, that's the style of batting she should do," the skipper said at the pre-match press conference.

England will hope that the upcoming series will give them a good preparation and a chance to look at the squad's performance ahead of the all-important World Cup next year where they will defend their title.

Sophia Dunkley, who enjoyed a good Test debut, is set to feature in the playing XI for the first ODI.

Here's all you need to know about the first ODI between England and India:

When is the first ODI between England and India?

The first ODI between England and India is on 27 June, Sunday.

Where will the first ODI between England and India be played?

The first ODI between England and India will be played at the Bristol County Ground.

What time will the match begin?

The first ODI between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The first ODI between England and India will be telecast on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SONY LIV. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, HarmanpreeKaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Puja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Indrani Roy (wk).

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Davis, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Tash Farrant.