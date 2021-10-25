Afghanistan vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Scotland have beaten in the higher-ranked Bangladesh already in the tournament and they will look to repeat the performance as they gear up to take on Group 2 rivals Afghanistan in the Super 12 match in Sharjah.

Scotland finished won all three of their Group B matches to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Scotland's bowling has been a big positive for them as the likes of Bradley Wheal and Josh Davey have been impressive while left-arm spinner Mark Watt has also been effective in the middle overs.

I think we are going to make a few upsets. I don't see why not. We've done it before. We've beaten the best ODI team (England) in the world, we've beaten Bangladesh just there. I think we're on a really good run of form," Watt said.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be aiming to avoid a slip up against Scotland and they will also depend on their bowlers to make an impact.

Their spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Zadran will look to exploit the conditions in Sharjah and if the pitch is slow and offers turn, then Scotland batters will have it really tough.

Here's all you need to know about the Group 2 match between Afghanistan and Scotland:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Afghanistan and the Scotland take place?

The match between Afghanistan and Scotland will take place on 25 October 2021.

What is the venue for the Afghanistan vs Scotland match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Scotland match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Scotland match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.