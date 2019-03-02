- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
WICKET! NCN gets a wicket first ball. Gets the full delivery to move away as a Dhawan finds the point fielder with a slice.
Dhawan c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 0(1). Ind 4/1.
OUT! Coulter-Nile perishes while looking for another big hit, holing out to long on to depart for 28 off the penultimate delivery of the innings. AUS 235/7
Coulter-Nile c Kohli b Bumrah 28(27)
BOWLED EM! What a spell Shami's bowling right now, netting the big fish Maxwell now! The ball nips back in ever so slightly to beat Maxwell's defence, uprooting the set batsman's off stump in the aftermath. AUS 173/6
Maxwell b Shami 40 (51)
OUT! Shami gets rid of the debutant, as Turner gets the top of his leg stump rattled. The batter missed the back-of-length delivery while going for a pull, resulting in the ball breaching his defence. AUS 169/5
Turner b Shami 21(23)
OUT! Handscomb's vigil comes to an end, as he gets stumped while coming down the crease looking to hit Kuldeep! AUS 133/4
Handscomb st Dhoni b Kuldeep 19(30)
OUT! What a catch by Shankar at deep midwicket, bringing to an end a refreshing innings from Usman Khawaja — who fails to convert yet another half-century into a three-figure score! Full credit to Shankar, who had to run quite a bit to his right to complete what was in no way an easy catch. AUS 97/3
Khawaja c Shankar b Kuldeep 50(76)
Usman Khawaja brings up his sixth ODI half-century with a single towards the leg side in the 23rd over! AUS 95/2
OUT! Jadhav has a knack for getting the breakthrough, which he does once again today by getting rid of a well-set Stoinis for 37, who pulls straight to Kohli at midwicket. AUS 87/2
Stoinis c Kohli b Jadhav 37(53)
FOUR! Stoinis pulls a back-of-length ball from Shankar towards the midwicket fence for his fourth boundary, bringing up the fifty-partnership in the process. AUS 53/1
OUT! Finch's horror run continues, as Finch gets squared up with a back-of-length delivery that moves a touch in the last second, getting a faint nick that results in a regulation catch for MS Dhoni. AUS 0/1
Finch c Dhoni b Bumrah 0(3)
"We would've bowled first actually. We're not playing two wristies today. We're playing Jadeja and Kuldeep. Two fast bowlers, Vijay Shankar, Jadeja, wrist spinner. Top order is the same as New Zealand," says India skipper Virat Kohli.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
"Alex Carey comes in as wk; Jhye Richardson misses out," says AUS captain Finch, announcing his XI. Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Ashton Turner makes his ODI debut today.
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa
TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch, playing his 100th ODI, opts to bat first.
"It's a magnificent stadium. Pitch looks a very good one for batting. Quicker bowlers won't get much joy out of this. Grass won't make much of a difference. A few cracks here, which could come in handy for spinners. Teams bowling second won't have a problem as they did in the T20I games. Team winning the toss will want to bat first and put the runs on the board," say Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Karthik in the pitch report.
Pat Cummins comes into attack
After 7 overs,India 26/1 ( Rohit Sharma 17 , Virat Kohli (C) 9)
Four more added! Rohit picks the back of the length delivery early and tonks it down the ground for a boundary. Not a super quick start but India are finding the boundaries regularly.
FOUR! Stand and deliver! Back of length ball and Rohit smashes it down the ground with a strong swing of the bat
After 6 overs,India 22/1 ( Rohit Sharma 13 , Virat Kohli (C) 9)
An over of two great shots from Kohli as he adds eight runs! First, flicks the middle and leg length ball to mid-wicket ropes before pulling the short ball through backward square leg boundary.
Streaky run for Kohli. Closed face of bat too early and almost lead edged to vovers. Australia making the new ball count. Coulter Nile got Dhawan. It could so easily have been two. Behrendorf and Coulter Nile really bowling well.
FOUR! A bit short this time but the same treatment. Kohli gets into the position quickly and flicks it away with a pull shot to backward square leg boundary
FOUR! Length ball on Kohli's pads as he whips it through square leg to get his first boundary
After 5 overs,India 14/1 ( Rohit Sharma 13 , Virat Kohli (C) 1)
Cagey start for Kohli here! Tries to flick the first ball, ends up edging it in air but falls just over Finch at mid-off. Four dot balls to Rohit and then he creams the final ball through point for a four.
FOUR! Full delivery and Rohit plays an exquisite drive to push it through backward point area
Kohli survives! JB finds the leading edge as Kohli tried to play a flick but it thankfully landed over Finch at mid-off.
After 4 overs,India 9/1 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Another first ball four for Rohit. NCN gets this one to swing away, but it was full and wide as Rohit throws his bat on it to race it through off-side. Five dot balls after that.
FOUR! NCN bowls full, wide as Rohit stretches away from body and pierces the gap on the off-side
After 3 overs,India 5/1 ( Rohit Sharma 5 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Another good over! Aussie opening bowlers are doing everything to make this an interesting contest. Just a single as Rohit tucks the leg-side ball to square leg.
Virat Kohli has scored five centuries out of his last eight innings in ODIs in India.
After 2 overs,India 4/1 ( Rohit Sharma 4 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
Excellent start for NCN! First ball four in previous over, first ball wicket this time. Dhawan gets out trying to chase a full-pitched delivery that moved away and he ended up giving a catch at point. NCN followed it up with five dot balls to Kohli.
Ducks for Shikhar Dhawan in ODI cricket:
v Australia, Visakhapatnam, 2010
v South Africa, Durban, 2013
v Sri Lanka, Dharamsala, 2017
v Australia, Sydney, 2019
v Australia, Hyderabad, 2019*
Virat Kohli comes out to bat
Rohit Sharma's batting average against Australia in ODIs:
in Australia : 58.23
in India : 79.20
WICKET! NCN gets a wicket first ball. Gets the full delivery to move away as a Dhawan finds the point fielder with a slice.
Dhawan c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 0(1). Ind 4/1.
Nathan Coulter-Nile to bowl the second over
After 1 overs,India 4/0 ( Rohit Sharma 4 , Shikhar Dhawan 0)
Hitman Rohit gets off the mark first ball with a four as he flicks the leg-side full delivery from Behrendorff to mid-wicket. Followed by five dot balls. Four from the first over.
FOUR! Great start! Poor bowling from JB. On Rohit Sharma's pads and he whips it to mid-wicket for a boundary.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease. Jason Behrendorff will bowl the first over.
After losing the T20I series, India will be aiming for a comprehensive ODI series win and they have a great opportunity here to take a 1-0 lead. They just need 237 runs in 50 overs to win 1st ODI.
Important point!
The phase of game which made the difference
The last time before today when Jasprit Bumrah conceded 60 or more runs in an ODI match was against Pakistan at The Oval in 2017.
Australia today:
1-10 overs : 38-1 (RR : 3.80)
11-40 overs : 135-5 (RR : 4.50)
41-50 overs : 63-1 (RR : 6.30)
Nathan Coulter Nile and Carey are capable batsmen. But the Indian bowlers kept them in check for long periods. The slog overs though was a lottery. Good hits, mis-hits, edges were all part of the game at the closing stages of an innings and Coulter-Nile and Carey benefited from Shami's 9th over with a mix of these shots. Bumrah's 9th was a lot more impressive as he gave away just 1 run. The Aussies did not score as many runs as they would have liked to. But the 62-run stand between Coulter-Nile and Carey at nearly a run a ball gave them hope..Coulter Nile's 28 off 27 balls was handy, as was Carey's 36 off 37 balls. A final total of 236 for 7 has given the Aussies something to play with .
After 50 overs,Australia 236/7 ( Alex Carey (W) 36 , Pat Cummins 0)
Expensive end to Bumrah's spell, as he gets hit for back-to-back fours by Carey, with 10 runs coming off the last over of the Aussie innings. Bumrah adds to his wickets column along the way though, with Coulter-Nile holing out to Kohli at long on while looking for a big hit.
Australia finish on 236/7, a total that might not be enough for their bowlers, given that the pitch had been described as a batting beauty earlier.
OUT! Coulter-Nile perishes while looking for another big hit, holing out to long on to depart for 28 off the penultimate delivery of the innings. AUS 235/7
Coulter-Nile c Kohli b Bumrah 28(27)
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Carey, as he swivels his bat to guide the ball towards the backward square-leg fence! AUS 234/6
FOUR! Thick edge off Carey's bat, and this one runs away to the third man fence! AUS 230/6
After 49 overs,Australia 226/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 26 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 28)
Nine off Shami's final over, including a boundary off the penultimate delivery. Australia collect some extra runs off the last two balls, thanks to some fielding fumbles.
FOUR! Carey flashes hard at a full toss from Shami, with the ball running away to third man after a misfield by Bumrah at short third man. Brings up the fifty-partnership for the seventh wicket. AUS 225/6
After 48 overs,Australia 217/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 20 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 25)
Superb comeback by Bumrah to keep the two batsman at the crease quiet, conceding just one off his penultimate over that will be as valuable a gold to the Indian team.
After 47 overs,Australia 216/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 19 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 25)
A touch expensive from Shami, as Carey and Coulter-Nile collect a boundary each off the over, with a total of 13 coming off it. Valuable runs for the visitors in the death overs.
FOUR! Coulter-Nile lofts the ball inside out, placing it out of the extra cover fielder's reach. AUS 216/6
FOUR! Crashed through the off side by Carey, placing it wide of the fielder at mid off. AUS 209/6
After 46 overs,Australia 203/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 13 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 18)
Bumrah concedes seven after being brought back for one more spell, with Coulter-Nile collecting a streaking boundary off the third ball that brings up the 200 for Australia.
FOUR! Coulter-Nile gets a thick inside edge that nearly results in leather crashing into the furniture behind the batsman. The ball runs away to the third man fence, bringing up the 200 for the visitors. AUS 201/6
Jasprit Bumrah returns for the death overs.
Kuldeep's 10 overs were brilliant. With luck he might have got more than the two wickets he picked up. His 2 for 46 from 10 overs kept the Aussies confused. They tried some adventurous shots against him, including the reverse sweep not out of conviction but because they were driven by desperation. They had no clue which way the ball was turning and hence took chances. His two wickets in the middle put a check on the Aussie scoring in check. India have bowled well, particularly at the start and in the middle overs and this has kept the Aussies on tight leash. The finish too needs to be as tight. 196 for 6 in 45 overs is a job well done by the bowlers.
After 45 overs,Australia 196/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 11 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 13)
Shami, who continues to get a hint of reverse with the softer ball, continues to bowl with precision. Four off another quality over from the pacer.
After 44 overs,Australia 192/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 9 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 11)
Coulter-Nile's deceived by the googly yet again, under-edging the ball that guides it between Dhoni's legs, allowing the batsman a double. Single collected off each of the next three deliveries. Appeal for lbw off the fifth ball, with the Indians deciding against reviewing it. Dot off the last ball. Kuldeep finishes his quota with figures of 2/46.
After 43 overs,Australia 187/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 8 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 7)
Singles collected off the first two balls, before Carey reverse-sweeps a fuller delivery from Jadhav towards the backward point fence to collect his first boundary. Six off the over.
FOUR! Reverse-swept towards the backward point fence by Carey off Jadhav! AUS 187/6
Kedar Jadhav returns to the attack.
After 42 overs,Australia 181/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 3 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 6)
Two singles collected off a quality over from Kuldeep, who finishes it with a googly that Coulter-Nile fails to pick.
India vs Australia 2019, 1st ODI Latest Match Updates: Four more added! Rohit picks the back of the length delivery early and tonks it down the ground for a boundary. Not a super quick start but India are finding the boundaries regularly.
The first India vs Australia ODI is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The India-Australia live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the first ODI between India and Australia.
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Match Preview: The Indian cricket team will continue its experiments to figure out the final pieces of a jigsaw puzzle called the ‘World Cup squad’ when a five-match ODI series against Australia starts here on Saturday. The team is slowly moving into the World Cup mode and even a 0-2 loss in the just-concluded T20 series won’t see any shift in plans as far as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are concerned.
“Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the World Cup, and we’ll keep doing that in the ODI series too, but we still want to win every match we play,” skipper Kohli said after the Bengaluru T20 loss headlining his intention. There will be at least four players for whom the series will be like a ‘pre test’, a good score ensuring that they get ‘admit cards’ for the board exams.
File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian captain Aaron Finch. AFP
The four players in question are KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul, who are fighting for two available slots in that UK bound 15-member squad. One man who will be keenly tracking the developments from the sidelines will be Dinesh Karthik, who still, many believe, has an outside chance of making it to the team.
However, for the quartet of Rahul, Pant, Shankar and Kaul, the coming five matches will be an acid test as and when they are inducted into the playing XI. Rahul should be in a good head space after scores of 50 and 47 in the two T20 Internationals and is expected to get a few more chances at the top of the order.
The batsman is fighting for the reserve opener’s slot and who knows if Shikhar Dhawan’s indifferent form continues, the Mangalore man could well be a permanent fixture in the side. All eyes will also be on Pant, who hasn’t exactly been consistent in the shorter formats but such is his talent and ability to win matches singlehandedly that the team management may give him a few more matches before taking a final call.
For Vijay Shankar, his bowling doesn’t exactly inspire confidence but Hardik Pandya’s dodgy fitness will keep him in the race and he can still claim for a second all-rounder’s slot if Pandya is the first choice. Kaul is a rank outsider and could be a blind side entry as the reserve pacer as the team management’s trial test with Khaleel Ahmed hasn’t yielded the desired results.
With Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah being automatic choices, Kaul will probably get two games to prove his worth. But Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are not likely to tinker with the core team too much as a comprehensive series win is always an acceptable proposition. With the seasoned Ambati Rayudu, veteran all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and the wily Shami back in the Indian set-up, the ODI series will be a completely different challenge for Aaron Finch and his men.
Also the formidable wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be operating in tandem during those middle overs to choke the run flow. Add to it, Jadhav’s side-arm low off-breaks and the likes of Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis and Shaun Marsh may find it difficult to negotiate the overs.
Bumrah, set to be India’s premier bowler in England, may be rested for a game or two depending on India’s position in the series. The Australian team, buoyed by the maiden T20 triumph over India, will be eager to continue the momentum it has gained. Nathan Lyon’s presence will lend teeth to the spin department and he will partner Adam Zampa. Andrew Tye, the late replacement for the injured Kane Richardson, will like to use all the variations learnt during his stints with various IPL franchises.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.
Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).
With PTI inputs
Updated Date:
Mar 02, 2019