LIVE Cricket Scrore, India vs Australia, 1st ODI at Hyderabad: Aussies on top after three quick wickets

Date: Saturday, 02 March, 2019 19:39 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

236/7
Overs
50.0
R/R
4.72
Fours
26
Sixes
2
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Alex Carey (W) not out 36 37 5 0
Pat Cummins not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 10 2 44 2
Jasprit Bumrah 10 0 60 2
113/4
Overs
27.1
R/R
4.17
Fours
15
Sixes
1
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
MS Dhoni (W) Batting 7 16 1 0
Kedar Jadhav Batting 10 16 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Behrendorff 6 0 25 0
Nathan Coulter-Nile 6 2 19 2

  • After 27 overs,India 113/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 7 , Kedar Jadhav 10)

    Jadhav times the flick excellently to mid-wicket to collect a treble before the fielder cuts it off. Just three added in the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 26 overs,India 110/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 7 , Kedar Jadhav 7)

    Jadhav picks the short ball to pull it through mid-wicket for a much-needed boundary. Adds a single as well.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Poor delivery. A bit short and Jadhav stays in his crease to pull it through mid-wicket

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    Zampa is turning out to be a real thorn in India's flesh. Two huge wickets - of Kohli and Rayudu - have put his team ahead. He has put enormous pressure these past three overs of his. Suddenly India do not look so confident or comfortable. They've lost both T20Is and now struggling here. Both pace and spin are turning out to be a challenge for the Indian batsmen. Being 105 for 4 at the halfway stage, 25 overs, is a crisis alright. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 25 overs,India 105/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 7 , Kedar Jadhav 2)

    Five off the over. Jadhav takes a single before MSD swivels the short ball behind wicket for a four. Only 10 runs have come in last 5 overs. Require rate is now 5.28.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Short ball and MSD gets a boundary. Cummins surprises him with the pace but Dhoni did well to get the bat on it as he put it through fine leg

    Full Scorecard

  Cummisn comes back onto attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 24 overs,India 100/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 3 , Kedar Jadhav 1)

    Zampa makes things more interesting with Rayudu's scalp. Slower delivery, that grips and turns to find the edge to keeper as Rayudu went for a forward defense. 100 up for India. 137 more needed. Time for experienced MSD and Jadhav to take India home.

    Full Scorecard

  Kedar Jadav comes out ot bat

    Full Scorecard

  WICKET! Zampa removes Rayudu! Turn and bounce and then takes the edge to keeper as Rayudu went for a forward defense.

Rayudu c Carey b Zampa 13(19). India 99/4.

    Rayudu c Carey b Zampa 13(19). India 99/4.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MS Dhoni in ODIs in 2019:

    51 v Australia, Sydney (Chasing)
    55* v Australia, Adelaide (Chasing)
    87* v Australia, Melbourne (Chasing)
    48* v New Zealand, Mount Maunganui 
    1 v New Zealand, Wellington 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 23 overs,India 98/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 13 , MS Dhoni (W) 2)

    Four dot balls and then Dhoni tucks the short ball to square leg for a single. India need a partnership here. Not many runs left to score but the wickets have made it a tricky chase. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 22 overs,India 97/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 13 , MS Dhoni (W) 1)

    Rayudu takes a single with a drive on off followed by first run for MSD as he pushes one to long-off.

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    What a huge wicket for Australia! Rohit Sharma's 37 off 66 balls might have been slow. But it was anchoring India's reply. He was the reassuring presence out there after the loss of Kohli. But he lead edge a slower delivery and skied an easy catch to midoff. India are in a spot and need someone to play a huge innings. A couple of partnerships would do nicely, even if they are around 50 apiece 

    Full Scorecard

  Zampa returns to attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 21 overs,India 95/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 12 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)

    Excellent over for NCN! Wicket-maiden. Four dot balls and then bowls a cross-seam delivery to Rohit, who skies the leading edge in the air trying to play the ball on leg early. Finch took the catch at mid-off.

    Full Scorecard

  MS Dhoni comes out to bat

    Full Scorecard

  WICKET! SOFT DISMISSAL! Big wicket for Australia. Cross-seam delivery does the job as Rohit gives away the leading edge trying to close the bat too early. Finch takes the catch at mid-off.

Rohit c Finch b Coulter-Nile 37(66). India 95/3.

    Rohit c Finch b Coulter-Nile 37(66). India 95/3.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,India 95/2 ( Rohit Sharma 37 , Ambati Rayudu 12)

    Stoinis goes short after giving away three singles and Rayudu pulls it through backward square leg for four runs. India need 142 more in last 30 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Rayudu gets into the position quickly against short delivery by Stoinis and pulls it through backward square leg. Didn't control it perfectly.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ambati Rayudu's batting average in ODIs:

    Batting first - 39.80
    Batting second - 69.16

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    That's a big blow for India. Kohli trapped in front for a superbly crafted innings. He was batting superbly making 44 in just 45 deliveries. He played outside the line of a delivery that went with the angle and was trapped in front by Zampa. The Aussies DRS was successful. India need Rohit to play a long innings. The asking rate is not great. But someone needs to go and get the runs under pressure. Looks like stage is set for another humdinger of a match. The Aussies total of 236 looks very competitive 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,India 88/2 ( Rohit Sharma 35 , Ambati Rayudu 7)

    Rayudu punishes NCN for bowling short as he drives it past covers for a four. Clips the length ball to square leg for a double. Six off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Excellent shot! NCN fires it in wide and Rayudu leans forward to drive it through covers

    Full Scorecard

  Coulter-Nile back into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,India 82/2 ( Rohit Sharma 35 , Ambati Rayudu 1)

    Rohit takes a single with a pull sot on leg. Rayudu gets off the mark with a push to mid-wicket and collects one run.

    Full Scorecard

  Ambati Rayudu comes out ot bat

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,India 80/2 ( Rohit Sharma 34 , )

    Quite an eventful over! As Kohli cracks two boundaries before departing. Edges the fourth ball trying to play a square cut as it runs down to third man ropes. Smashes the next ball down the ground for another boundary before falling against a googly. He moved forward and missed the ball. Umpire gave not out but DRS saved Aussies. 

    Full Scorecard

  REVIEW AND OUT! India lose Kohli! Quicker googly as Kohli misses the ball prodding forward, which crashes into his pads. Umpire gives it not out but review shows the ball would have hit the stumps.

 Kohli lbw b Zampa 44(45). India 80/2.

     Kohli lbw b Zampa 44(45). India 80/2.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has now added more runs against Australia as a pair than any other Indian pair, going past the previous record of 927 runs between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma's pair. 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Super shot! Pitched full and Kohli fires it down the ground with all the power coming through bottom hand

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Edge and four! It was short as Kohli went for square cut and edged it as it run past the wicket

    Full Scorecard

  Zampa continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,India 70/1 ( Rohit Sharma 33 , Virat Kohli (C) 35)

    Five singles off the over. India are 70/1 in 16 overs. They need 167 more to win. Current run rate is 4.38.

    Full Scorecard

  Marcus Stoinis comes into attack

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    In cricketing parlance Cummins has been making the ball talk. He has thoroughly worked over Rohit in the four overs of blistering pace. But has nothing to show for it. Rohit is unusually slow with the run rate. But he is giving the bowler his due. India Not under pressure to score fast. Kohli doing his bit to keep the run rate going. 65 for 1 in 15 overs is comfortable 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,India 65/1 ( Rohit Sharma 31 , Virat Kohli (C) 32)

    Kohli hoicks the short ball though mid-wicket for a boundary after Rohit took a single though covers. Skipper adds two more and Rohit gets one more single. Eight off the over

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Excellent timing gets Kohli a four! Back of length delivery and Kohli got on back foot to pull it through mid-wicket. There was a fielder in the deep but the timing on the shot was too good.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,India 57/1 ( Rohit Sharma 30 , Virat Kohli (C) 25)

    Rohit whacks the second delivery to point for a brace before nudging the fifth delivery to third man for a single. Three off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  Cummins continues

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most 50-plus stands for India against Australia in ODIs:

    7 - Virat Kohli/Rohit Sharma*
    6 - Rohit Sharma/Shikhar Dhawan

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,India 54/1 ( Rohit Sharma 27 , Virat Kohli (C) 25)

    Spinner into attack with field wide open. Time for easy runs as Rohit and Kohli collect two singles each. Also, an appeal for LBW against Kohli but it was going down leg.

    Full Scorecard

  Leg-spinner Adam Zampa comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,India 50/1 ( Rohit Sharma 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 23)

    50 comes up for India! Two from the over. Rohit takes one with a push to leg and Kohli adds another one with a drive through covers.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,India 48/1 ( Rohit Sharma 24 , Virat Kohli (C) 22)

    Kohli shimmies down the track and blasts the full ball for a boundary. Takes a double on the last ball with a flick to square leg. Six off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Premeditated shot! Kohli comes down the track against the full ball and fires it down the ground

    Full Scorecard
  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    The first 10 overs has been a mix of good shots and streaky ones. The tall Aussie fast bowlers are getting sharp bounce every now and then. Cummins trying to get more of it was hooked for a brilliant six by Kohli. But there is a 2-pace nature about this pitch. Probably why the Aussies batted first. It would be interesting to see how this works out as the ball gets older and softer. India at 42 for 1 in 10 overs have a handy start

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,India 42/1 ( Rohit Sharma 24 , Virat Kohli (C) 16)

    Rohit takes a single in third man area after two dot balls followed by a beautiful pull shot by Kohli off Cummins for the first maximum of the innings. Kohli adds one more on the last ball. India 42/1 in 10 overs and need 195 more in 40.

    Full Scorecard

  SIX! Cracking shot! Cummins bangs it in short and Kohli swivels it across with a peach of a pull shot for a maximum

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,India 34/1 ( Rohit Sharma 23 , Virat Kohli (C) 9)

    Five off the over. Rohit gets a four after he paddles the length ball fine to the boundary. Collects a single after his wild slash runs down to third man.

    Full Scorecard
India vs Australia 2019, 1st ODI Latest Match Updates: Jadhav picks the short ball to pull it through mid-wicket for a much-needed boundary. Adds a single as well.

The first India vs Australia ODI is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The India-Australia live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the first ODI between India and Australia.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Match Preview: The Indian cricket team will continue its experiments to figure out the final pieces of a jigsaw puzzle called the ‘World Cup squad’ when a five-match ODI series against Australia starts here on Saturday. The team is slowly moving into the World Cup mode and even a 0-2 loss in the just-concluded T20 series won’t see any shift in plans as far as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are concerned.

“Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the World Cup, and we’ll keep doing that in the ODI series too, but we still want to win every match we play,” skipper Kohli said after the Bengaluru T20 loss headlining his intention. There will be at least four players for whom the series will be like a ‘pre test’, a good score ensuring that they get ‘admit cards’ for the board exams.

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian captain Aaron Finch. AFP

The four players in question are KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul, who are fighting for two available slots in that UK bound 15-member squad. One man who will be keenly tracking the developments from the sidelines will be Dinesh Karthik, who still, many believe, has an outside chance of making it to the team.

However, for the quartet of Rahul, Pant, Shankar and Kaul, the coming five matches will be an acid test as and when they are inducted into the playing XI. Rahul should be in a good head space after scores of 50 and 47 in the two T20 Internationals and is expected to get a few more chances at the top of the order.

The batsman is fighting for the reserve opener’s slot and who knows if Shikhar Dhawan’s indifferent form continues, the Mangalore man could well be a permanent fixture in the side. All eyes will also be on Pant, who hasn’t exactly been consistent in the shorter formats but such is his talent and ability to win matches singlehandedly that the team management may give him a few more matches before taking a final call.

For Vijay Shankar, his bowling doesn’t exactly inspire confidence but Hardik Pandya’s dodgy fitness will keep him in the race and he can still claim for a second all-rounder’s slot if Pandya is the first choice. Kaul is a rank outsider and could be a blind side entry as the reserve pacer as the team management’s trial test with Khaleel Ahmed hasn’t yielded the desired results.

With Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah being automatic choices, Kaul will probably get two games to prove his worth. But Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are not likely to tinker with the core team too much as a comprehensive series win is always an acceptable proposition. With the seasoned Ambati Rayudu, veteran all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and the wily Shami back in the Indian set-up, the ODI series will be a completely different challenge for Aaron Finch and his men.

Also the formidable wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be operating in tandem during those middle overs to choke the run flow. Add to it, Jadhav’s side-arm low off-breaks and the likes of Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis and Shaun Marsh may find it difficult to negotiate the overs.

Bumrah, set to be India’s premier bowler in England, may be rested for a game or two depending on India’s position in the series. The Australian team, buoyed by the maiden T20 triumph over India, will be eager to continue the momentum it has gained. Nathan Lyon’s presence will lend teeth to the spin department and he will partner Adam Zampa. Andrew Tye, the late replacement for the injured Kane Richardson, will like to use all the variations learnt during his stints with various IPL franchises.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.

Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2019

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

