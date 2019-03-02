- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
WICKET! Zampa removes Rayudu! Turn and bounce and then takes the edge to keeper as Rayudu went for a forward defense.
Rayudu c Carey b Zampa 13(19). India 99/4.
WICKET! SOFT DISMISSAL! Big wicket for Australia. Cross-seam delivery does the job as Rohit gives away the leading edge trying to close the bat too early. Finch takes the catch at mid-off.
Rohit c Finch b Coulter-Nile 37(66). India 95/3.
REVIEW AND OUT! India lose Kohli! Quicker googly as Kohli misses the ball prodding forward, which crashes into his pads. Umpire gives it not out but review shows the ball would have hit the stumps.
Kohli lbw b Zampa 44(45). India 80/2.
WICKET! NCN gets a wicket first ball. Gets the full delivery to move away as a Dhawan finds the point fielder with a slice.
Dhawan c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile 0(1). Ind 4/1.
OUT! Coulter-Nile perishes while looking for another big hit, holing out to long on to depart for 28 off the penultimate delivery of the innings. AUS 235/7
Coulter-Nile c Kohli b Bumrah 28(27)
BOWLED EM! What a spell Shami's bowling right now, netting the big fish Maxwell now! The ball nips back in ever so slightly to beat Maxwell's defence, uprooting the set batsman's off stump in the aftermath. AUS 173/6
Maxwell b Shami 40 (51)
OUT! Shami gets rid of the debutant, as Turner gets the top of his leg stump rattled. The batter missed the back-of-length delivery while going for a pull, resulting in the ball breaching his defence. AUS 169/5
Turner b Shami 21(23)
OUT! Handscomb's vigil comes to an end, as he gets stumped while coming down the crease looking to hit Kuldeep! AUS 133/4
Handscomb st Dhoni b Kuldeep 19(30)
OUT! What a catch by Shankar at deep midwicket, bringing to an end a refreshing innings from Usman Khawaja — who fails to convert yet another half-century into a three-figure score! Full credit to Shankar, who had to run quite a bit to his right to complete what was in no way an easy catch. AUS 97/3
Khawaja c Shankar b Kuldeep 50(76)
Usman Khawaja brings up his sixth ODI half-century with a single towards the leg side in the 23rd over! AUS 95/2
OUT! Jadhav has a knack for getting the breakthrough, which he does once again today by getting rid of a well-set Stoinis for 37, who pulls straight to Kohli at midwicket. AUS 87/2
Stoinis c Kohli b Jadhav 37(53)
FOUR! Stoinis pulls a back-of-length ball from Shankar towards the midwicket fence for his fourth boundary, bringing up the fifty-partnership in the process. AUS 53/1
OUT! Finch's horror run continues, as Finch gets squared up with a back-of-length delivery that moves a touch in the last second, getting a faint nick that results in a regulation catch for MS Dhoni. AUS 0/1
Finch c Dhoni b Bumrah 0(3)
"We would've bowled first actually. We're not playing two wristies today. We're playing Jadeja and Kuldeep. Two fast bowlers, Vijay Shankar, Jadeja, wrist spinner. Top order is the same as New Zealand," says India skipper Virat Kohli.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
"Alex Carey comes in as wk; Jhye Richardson misses out," says AUS captain Finch, announcing his XI. Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Ashton Turner makes his ODI debut today.
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa
TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch, playing his 100th ODI, opts to bat first.
"It's a magnificent stadium. Pitch looks a very good one for batting. Quicker bowlers won't get much joy out of this. Grass won't make much of a difference. A few cracks here, which could come in handy for spinners. Teams bowling second won't have a problem as they did in the T20I games. Team winning the toss will want to bat first and put the runs on the board," say Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Karthik in the pitch report.
After 27 overs,India 113/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 7 , Kedar Jadhav 10)
Jadhav times the flick excellently to mid-wicket to collect a treble before the fielder cuts it off. Just three added in the over.
After 26 overs,India 110/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 7 , Kedar Jadhav 7)
Jadhav picks the short ball to pull it through mid-wicket for a much-needed boundary. Adds a single as well.
FOUR! Poor delivery. A bit short and Jadhav stays in his crease to pull it through mid-wicket
Zampa is turning out to be a real thorn in India's flesh. Two huge wickets - of Kohli and Rayudu - have put his team ahead. He has put enormous pressure these past three overs of his. Suddenly India do not look so confident or comfortable. They've lost both T20Is and now struggling here. Both pace and spin are turning out to be a challenge for the Indian batsmen. Being 105 for 4 at the halfway stage, 25 overs, is a crisis alright.
After 25 overs,India 105/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 7 , Kedar Jadhav 2)
Five off the over. Jadhav takes a single before MSD swivels the short ball behind wicket for a four. Only 10 runs have come in last 5 overs. Require rate is now 5.28.
FOUR! Short ball and MSD gets a boundary. Cummins surprises him with the pace but Dhoni did well to get the bat on it as he put it through fine leg
Cummisn comes back onto attack
After 24 overs,India 100/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 3 , Kedar Jadhav 1)
Zampa makes things more interesting with Rayudu's scalp. Slower delivery, that grips and turns to find the edge to keeper as Rayudu went for a forward defense. 100 up for India. 137 more needed. Time for experienced MSD and Jadhav to take India home.
Kedar Jadav comes out ot bat
WICKET! Zampa removes Rayudu! Turn and bounce and then takes the edge to keeper as Rayudu went for a forward defense.
Rayudu c Carey b Zampa 13(19). India 99/4.
MS Dhoni in ODIs in 2019:
51 v Australia, Sydney (Chasing)
55* v Australia, Adelaide (Chasing)
87* v Australia, Melbourne (Chasing)
48* v New Zealand, Mount Maunganui
1 v New Zealand, Wellington
After 23 overs,India 98/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 13 , MS Dhoni (W) 2)
Four dot balls and then Dhoni tucks the short ball to square leg for a single. India need a partnership here. Not many runs left to score but the wickets have made it a tricky chase.
After 22 overs,India 97/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 13 , MS Dhoni (W) 1)
Rayudu takes a single with a drive on off followed by first run for MSD as he pushes one to long-off.
What a huge wicket for Australia! Rohit Sharma's 37 off 66 balls might have been slow. But it was anchoring India's reply. He was the reassuring presence out there after the loss of Kohli. But he lead edge a slower delivery and skied an easy catch to midoff. India are in a spot and need someone to play a huge innings. A couple of partnerships would do nicely, even if they are around 50 apiece
Zampa returns to attack
After 21 overs,India 95/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 12 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)
Excellent over for NCN! Wicket-maiden. Four dot balls and then bowls a cross-seam delivery to Rohit, who skies the leading edge in the air trying to play the ball on leg early. Finch took the catch at mid-off.
MS Dhoni comes out to bat
WICKET! SOFT DISMISSAL! Big wicket for Australia. Cross-seam delivery does the job as Rohit gives away the leading edge trying to close the bat too early. Finch takes the catch at mid-off.
Rohit c Finch b Coulter-Nile 37(66). India 95/3.
After 20 overs,India 95/2 ( Rohit Sharma 37 , Ambati Rayudu 12)
Stoinis goes short after giving away three singles and Rayudu pulls it through backward square leg for four runs. India need 142 more in last 30 overs.
FOUR! Rayudu gets into the position quickly against short delivery by Stoinis and pulls it through backward square leg. Didn't control it perfectly.
Ambati Rayudu's batting average in ODIs:
Batting first - 39.80
Batting second - 69.16
That's a big blow for India. Kohli trapped in front for a superbly crafted innings. He was batting superbly making 44 in just 45 deliveries. He played outside the line of a delivery that went with the angle and was trapped in front by Zampa. The Aussies DRS was successful. India need Rohit to play a long innings. The asking rate is not great. But someone needs to go and get the runs under pressure. Looks like stage is set for another humdinger of a match. The Aussies total of 236 looks very competitive
After 19 overs,India 88/2 ( Rohit Sharma 35 , Ambati Rayudu 7)
Rayudu punishes NCN for bowling short as he drives it past covers for a four. Clips the length ball to square leg for a double. Six off the over.
FOUR! Excellent shot! NCN fires it in wide and Rayudu leans forward to drive it through covers
Coulter-Nile back into attack
After 18 overs,India 82/2 ( Rohit Sharma 35 , Ambati Rayudu 1)
Rohit takes a single with a pull sot on leg. Rayudu gets off the mark with a push to mid-wicket and collects one run.
Ambati Rayudu comes out ot bat
After 17 overs,India 80/2 ( Rohit Sharma 34 , )
Quite an eventful over! As Kohli cracks two boundaries before departing. Edges the fourth ball trying to play a square cut as it runs down to third man ropes. Smashes the next ball down the ground for another boundary before falling against a googly. He moved forward and missed the ball. Umpire gave not out but DRS saved Aussies.
REVIEW AND OUT! India lose Kohli! Quicker googly as Kohli misses the ball prodding forward, which crashes into his pads. Umpire gives it not out but review shows the ball would have hit the stumps.
Kohli lbw b Zampa 44(45). India 80/2.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has now added more runs against Australia as a pair than any other Indian pair, going past the previous record of 927 runs between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma's pair.
FOUR! Super shot! Pitched full and Kohli fires it down the ground with all the power coming through bottom hand
FOUR! Edge and four! It was short as Kohli went for square cut and edged it as it run past the wicket
Zampa continues
After 16 overs,India 70/1 ( Rohit Sharma 33 , Virat Kohli (C) 35)
Five singles off the over. India are 70/1 in 16 overs. They need 167 more to win. Current run rate is 4.38.
Marcus Stoinis comes into attack
In cricketing parlance Cummins has been making the ball talk. He has thoroughly worked over Rohit in the four overs of blistering pace. But has nothing to show for it. Rohit is unusually slow with the run rate. But he is giving the bowler his due. India Not under pressure to score fast. Kohli doing his bit to keep the run rate going. 65 for 1 in 15 overs is comfortable
After 15 overs,India 65/1 ( Rohit Sharma 31 , Virat Kohli (C) 32)
Kohli hoicks the short ball though mid-wicket for a boundary after Rohit took a single though covers. Skipper adds two more and Rohit gets one more single. Eight off the over
FOUR! Excellent timing gets Kohli a four! Back of length delivery and Kohli got on back foot to pull it through mid-wicket. There was a fielder in the deep but the timing on the shot was too good.
After 14 overs,India 57/1 ( Rohit Sharma 30 , Virat Kohli (C) 25)
Rohit whacks the second delivery to point for a brace before nudging the fifth delivery to third man for a single. Three off the over.
Cummins continues
Most 50-plus stands for India against Australia in ODIs:
7 - Virat Kohli/Rohit Sharma*
6 - Rohit Sharma/Shikhar Dhawan
After 13 overs,India 54/1 ( Rohit Sharma 27 , Virat Kohli (C) 25)
Spinner into attack with field wide open. Time for easy runs as Rohit and Kohli collect two singles each. Also, an appeal for LBW against Kohli but it was going down leg.
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa comes into attack
After 12 overs,India 50/1 ( Rohit Sharma 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 23)
50 comes up for India! Two from the over. Rohit takes one with a push to leg and Kohli adds another one with a drive through covers.
After 11 overs,India 48/1 ( Rohit Sharma 24 , Virat Kohli (C) 22)
Kohli shimmies down the track and blasts the full ball for a boundary. Takes a double on the last ball with a flick to square leg. Six off the over.
FOUR! Premeditated shot! Kohli comes down the track against the full ball and fires it down the ground
The first 10 overs has been a mix of good shots and streaky ones. The tall Aussie fast bowlers are getting sharp bounce every now and then. Cummins trying to get more of it was hooked for a brilliant six by Kohli. But there is a 2-pace nature about this pitch. Probably why the Aussies batted first. It would be interesting to see how this works out as the ball gets older and softer. India at 42 for 1 in 10 overs have a handy start
After 10 overs,India 42/1 ( Rohit Sharma 24 , Virat Kohli (C) 16)
Rohit takes a single in third man area after two dot balls followed by a beautiful pull shot by Kohli off Cummins for the first maximum of the innings. Kohli adds one more on the last ball. India 42/1 in 10 overs and need 195 more in 40.
SIX! Cracking shot! Cummins bangs it in short and Kohli swivels it across with a peach of a pull shot for a maximum
After 9 overs,India 34/1 ( Rohit Sharma 23 , Virat Kohli (C) 9)
Five off the over. Rohit gets a four after he paddles the length ball fine to the boundary. Collects a single after his wild slash runs down to third man.
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Match Preview: The Indian cricket team will continue its experiments to figure out the final pieces of a jigsaw puzzle called the ‘World Cup squad’ when a five-match ODI series against Australia starts here on Saturday. The team is slowly moving into the World Cup mode and even a 0-2 loss in the just-concluded T20 series won’t see any shift in plans as far as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are concerned.
“Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the World Cup, and we’ll keep doing that in the ODI series too, but we still want to win every match we play,” skipper Kohli said after the Bengaluru T20 loss headlining his intention. There will be at least four players for whom the series will be like a ‘pre test’, a good score ensuring that they get ‘admit cards’ for the board exams.
File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian captain Aaron Finch. AFP
The four players in question are KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul, who are fighting for two available slots in that UK bound 15-member squad. One man who will be keenly tracking the developments from the sidelines will be Dinesh Karthik, who still, many believe, has an outside chance of making it to the team.
However, for the quartet of Rahul, Pant, Shankar and Kaul, the coming five matches will be an acid test as and when they are inducted into the playing XI. Rahul should be in a good head space after scores of 50 and 47 in the two T20 Internationals and is expected to get a few more chances at the top of the order.
The batsman is fighting for the reserve opener’s slot and who knows if Shikhar Dhawan’s indifferent form continues, the Mangalore man could well be a permanent fixture in the side. All eyes will also be on Pant, who hasn’t exactly been consistent in the shorter formats but such is his talent and ability to win matches singlehandedly that the team management may give him a few more matches before taking a final call.
For Vijay Shankar, his bowling doesn’t exactly inspire confidence but Hardik Pandya’s dodgy fitness will keep him in the race and he can still claim for a second all-rounder’s slot if Pandya is the first choice. Kaul is a rank outsider and could be a blind side entry as the reserve pacer as the team management’s trial test with Khaleel Ahmed hasn’t yielded the desired results.
With Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah being automatic choices, Kaul will probably get two games to prove his worth. But Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are not likely to tinker with the core team too much as a comprehensive series win is always an acceptable proposition. With the seasoned Ambati Rayudu, veteran all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and the wily Shami back in the Indian set-up, the ODI series will be a completely different challenge for Aaron Finch and his men.
Also the formidable wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be operating in tandem during those middle overs to choke the run flow. Add to it, Jadhav’s side-arm low off-breaks and the likes of Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis and Shaun Marsh may find it difficult to negotiate the overs.
Bumrah, set to be India’s premier bowler in England, may be rested for a game or two depending on India’s position in the series. The Australian team, buoyed by the maiden T20 triumph over India, will be eager to continue the momentum it has gained. Nathan Lyon’s presence will lend teeth to the spin department and he will partner Adam Zampa. Andrew Tye, the late replacement for the injured Kane Richardson, will like to use all the variations learnt during his stints with various IPL franchises.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.
Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).
With PTI inputs
Updated Date:
Mar 02, 2019