LIVE Cricket Scrore, India vs Australia, 1st ODI at Hyderabad: Jadhav breaks partnership, removes Stoinis

Date: Saturday, 02 March, 2019 15:02 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

92/2
Overs
21.2
R/R
4.34
Fours
11
Sixes
1
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Usman Khawaja Batting 49 69 5 1
Peter Handscomb Batting 2 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 4 2 6 0
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 17 1

  • After 21 overs,Australia 91/2 ( Usman Khawaja 48 , Peter Handscomb 2)

    Jadhav breaks the solid-looking partnership, pulling straight into the hands of Kohli at midwicket. Handscomb gets off the mark off the very first delivery that he faces. Four runs and a wicket off the over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Since 2018, Australia have been managed to add only four century stands in ODIs. 

  • OUT! Jadhav has a knack for getting the breakthrough, which he does once again today by getting rid of a well-set Stoinis for 37, who pulls straight to Kohli at midwicket. AUS 87/2

    Stoinis c Kohli b Jadhav 37(53)

  • After 20 overs,Australia 87/1 ( Usman Khawaja 46 , Marcus Stoinis 37)

    Jadeja bowls another quick over, the last delivery being a quicker, flatter delivery that beats Khawaja's defence completely before settling in Dhoni's gloves. Four singles collected off the over. 

  • After 19 overs,Australia 83/1 ( Usman Khawaja 44 , Marcus Stoinis 35)

    A very belated appeal for lbw off the first delivery, with the umpire going upstairs to get a second look. Turns out Stoinis drove it back to the bowler. Just that the bat was a little close to his foot, and that created the illusion. Stoinis sweeps the next one towards fine leg for a boundary. Six off the over. 

  • FOUR! Fired down the leg side, as Stoinis guides this towards the fine leg fence. AUS 82/1

  • After 18 overs,Australia 77/1 ( Usman Khawaja 43 , Marcus Stoinis 30)

    Another quick one from Jadeja, with just two coming off this one, with some tight work by the in-fielders helping save some runs for the hosts. 

  • After 17 overs,Australia 75/1 ( Usman Khawaja 42 , Marcus Stoinis 29)

    Jadhav continues after the drinks break, as three singles are collected off the over.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ravindra Jadeja's bowing average in ODI cricket:

    Career : 35.43

    Against Australia : 58.35

  • After 16 overs,Australia 72/1 ( Usman Khawaja 40 , Marcus Stoinis 28)

    Quick over from Jadeja, with only one run coming off it, as the umpire calls for drinks to be brought out to the field. Meanwhile, Stoinis and Khawaja have put Australia in the driver's seat with a solid partnership, the latter 10 short of a half-century.

  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    Runs are coming pretty easily for Australia. The last 6 overs has seen them going at more than 7 runs an over. That's bad considering that India had such a brilliant start from Shami and Bumrah. None of the other bowlers have been either a threat or managed to keep run rate at check

  • After 15 overs,Australia 71/1 ( Usman Khawaja 39 , Marcus Stoinis 28)

    Khawaja sweeps the fourth delivery from Jadhav towards fine leg, collecting a double. Cuts the ball through the vacant slip region off the next ball for a boundary. Misfied by Kohli at cover allows him a quick single. Seven off the over. 

  • Kedar Jadhav brought in from the other end. 

  • After 14 overs,Australia 64/1 ( Usman Khawaja 32 , Marcus Stoinis 28)

    Five off the over, with Khawaja bringing out the reverse paddle against Jadeja, guiding the ball to the backward point fence off the third delivery of the over. 

  • FOUR! Khawaja goes for the reverse-paddle against Jadeja, finding the backward point fence with ease. AUS 63/1

  • Ravindra Jadeja brought into the attack in the 14th over. 

  • After 13 overs,Australia 59/1 ( Usman Khawaja 27 , Marcus Stoinis 28)

    Stoinis collects two boundaries off three deliveries, as the two batsmen bring up the fifty partnership for the second wicket. 10 off the over. Shankar continues to leak runs, and might soon be given a break by his skipper. 

  • FOUR! This one's been dispatched down the ground, past mid off. Kohli has a worried look on his face now, knowing that the partnership is starting to get out of hand. AUS 57/1

  • FOUR! Stoinis pulls a back-of-length ball from Shankar towards the midwicket fence for his fourth boundary, bringing up the fifty-partnership in the process. AUS 53/1

  • After 12 overs,Australia 49/1 ( Usman Khawaja 26 , Marcus Stoinis 19)

    Four singles collected off Kuldeep's second over, with the two batsmen looking to rotate the strike between themselves while collecting the odd boundary. 

  • After 11 overs,Australia 45/1 ( Usman Khawaja 24 , Marcus Stoinis 17)

    Shankar begins another over with a wide. Three deliveries later, Stoinis slashes a back-of-length delivery behind square on the off side for another boundary. Couple of singles collected in the over aside from the wide and boundary.

  • FOUR! Slashed away behind square on the off side by Stoinis! Shankar's not quite getting into his rhythm today. AUS 45/1

  • After 10 overs,Australia 38/1 ( Usman Khawaja 23 , Marcus Stoinis 12)

    Singles collected off the first two deliveries. Khawaja shimmies down the track off the third delivery, clearing the long off fence for the first maximum of the innings. The southpaw attempts another slog down the ground off the penultimate ball, but gets a thick inside edge that results in a double. 10 off the over. The Aussies have made a decent recovery after losing Finch early, with the current pair having added 38 already.

  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    Vijay Shankar has started well. That first over was a crucial one as it was being delivered during the powerplay overs when there wasn't much cover in the outfield. His 10 overs will be critical to India's fortunes. The Aussies would identify him as the weak link and go after him. Kedar Jadav's spin is the cover. But India would like Vijay Shankar to get his act right and thereby give the team more options

  • SIX! Khawaja confidently strides down the track and lofts Kuldeep over his head for a maximum — the first of the innings. AUS 36/1

  • Change from both ends. Kuldeep Yadav brought into the attack in the 10th over. 

  • After 9 overs,Australia 28/1 ( Usman Khawaja 14 , Marcus Stoinis 11)

    Shankar's brought into the attack in the ninth over, and he starts off with a wide down the off side. Stoinis cuts a back-of-length delivery through the gap between point and backward point off the fourth delivery. Five off the over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is a very good opportunity for Vijay Shankar to showcase his skills with bowl as he has so far bowled only 16 overs in his ODI career. 

  • FOUR! Cracked through the gap between point and backward point by Stoinis! AUS 28/1

  • Vijay Shankar brought into the attack in the ninth over. 

  • After 8 overs,Australia 24/1 ( Usman Khawaja 14 , Marcus Stoinis 7)

    A better over for the visitors, with Khawaja collecting two boundaries off the bowling of Bumrah, both driven through the off side. Could've been three boundaries had it not been for a superb stop by Jadeja at backward point off the fourth ball. Eight off the over. 

  • FOUR! Khawaja guides this one a lot squarer than the previous boundary, slicing it through cover point. The runs are starting to flow for the visitors now. AUS 23/1

  • FOUR! Driven through extra cover by Khawaja! First boundary to the southpaw opener. AUS 19/1

  • After 7 overs,Australia 15/1 ( Usman Khawaja 6 , Marcus Stoinis 7)

    Khawaja guides the ball towards third man for a single off the fourth delivery, which is the only run scored off the over. Has been a sedate start from the Aussies so far. 

  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    India's new ball bowlers Shami and Bumrah have been outstanding. They are getting the Ball to move around disconcertingly and also getting some extra bounce from the pitch. The Aussies were unsure of the pitch which probably explained their option to bat first. They'd be hoping to bat when the pitch would be at its best. Shami and Bumrah bowling at three-quarter length have kept the batsmen in check. Just 14 runs in the first 6 overs is hardly the best start to a challenging series. 

  • After 6 overs,Australia 14/1 ( Usman Khawaja 5 , Marcus Stoinis 7)

    Five dot balls to Bumrah in the over, with the pacer bowling a beautiful line to Khawaja to keep him on the backfoot. Khawaja guides the ball to backward point for a single off the last delivery. 

  • After 5 overs,Australia 13/1 ( Usman Khawaja 4 , Marcus Stoinis 7)

    Stoinis cops a blow on the groin area after getting an inside edge off the penultimate delivery, taking a while to get back on his feet and recover his breath. Second maiden for Shami. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Australia 13/1 ( Usman Khawaja 4 , Marcus Stoinis 7)

    Bumrah concedes a wide off the second delivery, before getting pulled behind square off the next ball to concede a boundary to Khawaja. Five off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Usman Khawaja year-wise batting average in ODIs:

    2013 - 7.00

    2016 - 39.90

    2017 - 18.66

    2019 - 39.33*

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Usman Khawaja's scores against India in ODIs:

    59, 21, 34

  • FOUR! Bumrah bowls a short one to Khawaja, and the latter responds with a well-timed pull towards the backward square-leg fence. AUS 13/1

  • After 3 overs,Australia 8/1 ( Usman Khawaja 0 , Marcus Stoinis 7)

    Shami concedes his first run, a wide, off the third delivery. Stoinis then collects the first boundary, pushing the ball down the ground off the penultimate delivery. Five off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Just a gentle push down the ground by Stoinis, and the ball races away past Rayudu at mid off. First boundary of the innings. AUS 8/1

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Mohammed Shami's bowling performance for India this year in ODIs:

    46/0, 58/3, 47/2, 19/3, 43/1, 41/3, 35/2 

  • Vedam Jaishankar, cricket writer at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

    Finch has become a bunny for India's pacers. They are toying with him. Bumrah had him on tenterhooks with deliveries that left him Finch, a sucker for inswing was looking for one that would come in. Hence fished with one that left him to be caught behind while pushing tentatively from the crease. His confidence seems shot to pieces. 

  • After 2 overs,Australia 3/1 ( Usman Khawaja 0 , Marcus Stoinis 3)

    Bumrah squares Australia skipper Finch up with a beauty, getting him caught-behind for a three-ball duck. Stoinis walks in next, getting off the mark with three runs off his very first ball, although a confusion between the two batsmen nearly results in a run-out. Eventful first over from Bumrah, with three runs, a wicket and a near-run-out coming off it. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This was Aaron Finch's seventh single-digit score out of his last eight international innings. 

  • OUT! Finch's horror run continues, as Finch gets squared up with a back-of-length delivery that moves a touch in the last second, getting a faint nick that results in a regulation catch for MS Dhoni. AUS 0/1

    Finch c Dhoni b Bumrah 0(3)

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Aaron Finch has scored only one fifty-plus score from last 26 international innings.

India vs Australia 2019, 1st ODI Latest Match Updates: Jadhav breaks the solid-looking partnership, pulling straight into the hands of Kohli at midwicket. Handscomb gets off the mark off the very first delivery that he faces. Four runs and a wicket off the over.

The first India vs Australia ODI is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The India-Australia live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the first ODI between India and Australia.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Match Preview: The Indian cricket team will continue its experiments to figure out the final pieces of a jigsaw puzzle called the ‘World Cup squad’ when a five-match ODI series against Australia starts here on Saturday. The team is slowly moving into the World Cup mode and even a 0-2 loss in the just-concluded T20 series won’t see any shift in plans as far as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are concerned.

“Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the World Cup, and we’ll keep doing that in the ODI series too, but we still want to win every match we play,” skipper Kohli said after the Bengaluru T20 loss headlining his intention. There will be at least four players for whom the series will be like a ‘pre test’, a good score ensuring that they get ‘admit cards’ for the board exams.

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian captain Aaron Finch. AFP

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian captain Aaron Finch. AFP

The four players in question are KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul, who are fighting for two available slots in that UK bound 15-member squad. One man who will be keenly tracking the developments from the sidelines will be Dinesh Karthik, who still, many believe, has an outside chance of making it to the team.

However, for the quartet of Rahul, Pant, Shankar and Kaul, the coming five matches will be an acid test as and when they are inducted into the playing XI. Rahul should be in a good head space after scores of 50 and 47 in the two T20 Internationals and is expected to get a few more chances at the top of the order.

The batsman is fighting for the reserve opener’s slot and who knows if Shikhar Dhawan’s indifferent form continues, the Mangalore man could well be a permanent fixture in the side. All eyes will also be on Pant, who hasn’t exactly been consistent in the shorter formats but such is his talent and ability to win matches singlehandedly that the team management may give him a few more matches before taking a final call.

For Vijay Shankar, his bowling doesn’t exactly inspire confidence but Hardik Pandya’s dodgy fitness will keep him in the race and he can still claim for a second all-rounder’s slot if Pandya is the first choice. Kaul is a rank outsider and could be a blind side entry as the reserve pacer as the team mangement’s trial test with Khaleel Ahmed hasn’t yielded the desired results.

With Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah being automatic choices, Kaul will probably get two games to prove his worth. But Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are not likely to tinker with the core team too much as a comprehensive series win is always an acceptable proposition. With the seasoned Ambati Rayudu, veteran all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and the wily Shami back in the Indian set-up, the ODI series will be a completely different challenge for Aaron Finch and his men.

Also the formidable wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be operating in tandem during those middle overs to choke the run flow. Add to it, Jadhav’s side-arm low off-breaks and the likes of Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis and Shaun Marsh may find it difficult to negotiate the overs.

Bumrah, set to be India’s premier bowler in England, may be rested for a game or two depending on India’s position in the series. The Australian team, buoyed by the maiden T20 triumph over India, will be eager to continue the momentum it has gained. Nathan Lyon’s presence will lend teeth to the spin department and he will partner Adam Zampa. Andrew Tye, the late replacement for the injured Kane Richardson, will like to use all the variations learnt during his stints with various IPL franchises.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.

Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2019

Tags : #Aaron Finch #Cricket #ind vs aus live score #ind vs aus odi #India vs Australia #India vs Australia 2019 #india vs australia highlights #india vs australia live streaming #india vs australia news #India vs Australia ODI #india vs australia ODI series 2019 #Indian Cricket Team #MS Dhoni #Rohit Sharma #Shikhar Dhawan #Virat Kohli


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

