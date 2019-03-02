Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 1st ODI between India and Australia in Hyderabad. The match starts at 1.30 pm IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

Maxwell played a blinder in the 2nd T20I in Bengaluru to pull off a series win for Australia. It's was their first ever T20I series win against India in India. The task gets tougher now. They will need players to fire consistently in order to win the ODI series.

New jersey for Indian cricket team! At the launch, #MSDhoni spoke with a lot of reverence about how the seeds of the present were sown back in 1983 when Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup. Full story and pictures: https://t.co/POKM8eiAkk pic.twitter.com/qakwEX9Qcx

India have lost just 1 of their last 13 bilateral ODI series' while Aus haven't won an ODI series in 2 years, losing all 6 which includes 20 losses from 26 matches. It will require massive effort to pull off the series. Here's Jigar Mehta with the series review .

The 22-yard strip at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium had a brownish tone to it on the eve of the match and was rolled several times with the light roller. The belief around the ground is that while it will be a good batting wicket, it will be on the slower side and spinners will play a significant role. The average score for the team batting first here is 286 and a total around that figure will be competitive. Here's Gaurav Joshi with the match preview.

MS Dhoni had earlier gone through an injury scare, having been hit on his arm during a practice session. The Indian team, however, will be hopeful of him recovering in time for the first ODI. Read the full report here .

Glenn Maxwell stood out in the recently-completed T20I series, smacking 56 and an unbeaten 113 to play a key role in the visiting team's 2-0 sweep. Michael Wagener tells us why Maxwell's century at Bengaluru reflects a change in limited-overs batting in his piece here .

Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson smashed a double ton today to put his team in a commanding position against Bangladesh in the first Test. Read full report here .

"It's a magnificent stadium. Pitch looks a very good one for batting. Quicker bowlers won't get much joy out of this. Grass won't make much of a difference. A few cracks here, which could come in handy for spinners. Teams bowling second won't have a problem as they did in the T20I games. Team winning the toss will want to bat first and put the runs on the board," say Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Karthik in the pitch report.

"We would've bowled first actually. We're not playing two wristies today. We're playing Jadeja and Kuldeep. Two fast bowlers, Vijay Shankar, Jadeja, wrist spinner. Top order is the same as New Zealand," says India skipper Virat Kohli.

So India want to look closely at Jadeja and Vijay Shankar. Will be interesting to see where Vijay Shankar bats. If at no 7, it means his bowling will be tested more. No Pant also indicates he is lower down the pecking order.

Australia have won only four out of their last 25 ODI matches. Can they make a winning start in the series?

As India enters the final stretch of the countdown to the 2019 World Cup, the side still needs answers to fill key spots in the team of 15. Despite a two-year preparation binge there are questions still to be answered. Not the least is the Number 4 batting position. Then there are questions about pinch-hitters, not to forget whether English conditions in May and June call for fast bowling all rounder or spin bowling all rounder. The team is providing cover to both: Hardik Pandya and Vijayshankar as fast bowling all rounders and Kedar Jadav, Jadeja and Krunal Pandya as spin bowling all rounder options. The team will need to zero in on these choices through trial and elimination and the ODIs against Australia is the last opportunity to get the combinations right. The first ODI will set the tone even as Australia too battle with their options. At least in their case some players have been rested either through ban or design and could be seen as certainties for the World Cup. India's resting players is more to do with the fear that IPL franchises may not provide rest to their stars and consequently a fear of burnout.. .

National anthems done. Usman Khawaja and skipper Aaron Finch at the crease. Mohammed Shami all set to bowl the first over. And we're underway with the one-dayers!

Mohammed Shami starts off on a tight note, beginning his day with a maiden, as Usman Khawaja takes his time in getting settled at the crease.

OUT ! Finch's horror run continues, as Finch gets squared up with a back-of-length delivery that moves a touch in the last second, getting a faint nick that results in a regulation catch for MS Dhoni. AUS 0/1

Bumrah squares Australia skipper Finch up with a beauty, getting him caught-behind for a three-ball duck. Stoinis walks in next, getting off the mark with three runs off his very first ball, although a confusion between the two batsmen nearly results in a run-out. Eventful first over from Bumrah, with three runs, a wicket and a near-run-out coming off it.

Finch has become a bunny for India's pacers. They are toying with him. Bumrah had him on tenterhooks with deliveries that left him Finch, a sucker for inswing was looking for one that would come in. Hence fished with one that left him to be caught behind while pushing tentatively from the crease. His confidence seems shot to pieces.

The first India vs Australia ODI is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The India-Australia live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the first ODI between India and Australia.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Match Preview: The Indian cricket team will continue its experiments to figure out the final pieces of a jigsaw puzzle called the ‘World Cup squad’ when a five-match ODI series against Australia starts here on Saturday. The team is slowly moving into the World Cup mode and even a 0-2 loss in the just-concluded T20 series won’t see any shift in plans as far as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are concerned.

“Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the World Cup, and we’ll keep doing that in the ODI series too, but we still want to win every match we play,” skipper Kohli said after the Bengaluru T20 loss headlining his intention. There will be at least four players for whom the series will be like a ‘pre test’, a good score ensuring that they get ‘admit cards’ for the board exams.

The four players in question are KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul, who are fighting for two available slots in that UK bound 15-member squad. One man who will be keenly tracking the developments from the sidelines will be Dinesh Karthik, who still, many believe, has an outside chance of making it to the team.

However, for the quartet of Rahul, Pant, Shankar and Kaul, the coming five matches will be an acid test as and when they are inducted into the playing XI. Rahul should be in a good head space after scores of 50 and 47 in the two T20 Internationals and is expected to get a few more chances at the top of the order.

The batsman is fighting for the reserve opener’s slot and who knows if Shikhar Dhawan’s indifferent form continues, the Mangalore man could well be a permanent fixture in the side. All eyes will also be on Pant, who hasn’t exactly been consistent in the shorter formats but such is his talent and ability to win matches singlehandedly that the team management may give him a few more matches before taking a final call.

For Vijay Shankar, his bowling doesn’t exactly inspire confidence but Hardik Pandya’s dodgy fitness will keep him in the race and he can still claim for a second all-rounder’s slot if Pandya is the first choice. Kaul is a rank outsider and could be a blind side entry as the reserve pacer as the team mangement’s trial test with Khaleel Ahmed hasn’t yielded the desired results.

With Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah being automatic choices, Kaul will probably get two games to prove his worth. But Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are not likely to tinker with the core team too much as a comprehensive series win is always an acceptable proposition. With the seasoned Ambati Rayudu, veteran all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and the wily Shami back in the Indian set-up, the ODI series will be a completely different challenge for Aaron Finch and his men.

Also the formidable wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be operating in tandem during those middle overs to choke the run flow. Add to it, Jadhav’s side-arm low off-breaks and the likes of Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis and Shaun Marsh may find it difficult to negotiate the overs.

Bumrah, set to be India’s premier bowler in England, may be rested for a game or two depending on India’s position in the series. The Australian team, buoyed by the maiden T20 triumph over India, will be eager to continue the momentum it has gained. Nathan Lyon’s presence will lend teeth to the spin department and he will partner Adam Zampa. Andrew Tye, the late replacement for the injured Kane Richardson, will like to use all the variations learnt during his stints with various IPL franchises.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.

Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).

