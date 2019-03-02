FOUR ! Edged, and through the slips for a boundary! Rohit couldn't adjust himself for the chance on the occasion. AUS 113/3

Bumrah brought back into the attack in the 26th over. Maxwell, though makes use of the extra pace to collect a couple of boundaries for himself, the second one flying between keeper and slip. Nine off the over.

Five off Kuldeep's latest over, four off which are collected by Maxwell off the penultimate delivery through a cover drive that travels all the way to the extra cover fence.

FOUR ! Handscomb opens the face of his bat and guides the ball behind square on the off side! AUS 126/3

Maxwell drives the ball down the ground, with a dive by Rayudu saving a run for the hosts. Handscomb guides the ball behind square on the off side for a boundary off the next delivery. Good over for the Aussies, with 10 coming off it.

OUT ! Handscomb's vigil comes to an end, as he gets stumped while coming down the crease looking to hit Kuldeep! AUS 133/4

Five runs and a wicket off Kuldeep's over, with Handscomb getting stumped off the last ball of the over, beaten by the drift in Kuldeep's delivery. Ashton Turner walks to the crease now.

Handscomb wicket, stumped off Kuldeep was timely. The China an went through the gate even as he stepped out aggressively. The last 5 overs had been very much Australia's. Their 4th wicket partnership of Handscomb and Maxwell were busy, getting runs at a fast clip. Maxwell could have been pouched at slip off Bumrah but Rohit Sharma was far too wide. The ball went tantalizingly close to him at catchable height. Maxwell could make India pay dearly for the lapse. The Aussies at 133 for 3 had a good launchpad. But the wicket of Handscomb has pushed them back. India have retrieved the situation. Now if only they could get rid of Maxwell.

Kuldeep Yadav has now picked up 40 wickets in ODIs in the last one year which is the joint most by any bowler alongside Adil Rashid.

Three singles collected off the over, as Kohli decides to deploy spin from both ends once again, bringing Jadeja back alongside Kuldeep. Maxwell, meanwhile, has the responsibility of shaping the innings henceforth.

Four singles collected off Kuldeep's seventh over, with Handscomb's dismissal making Maxwell a little more cautious for now. Australia's run-rate, meanwhile, continues to cover around the four-and-a-half mark at the moment.

Tight over from Jadeja, with just two singles from it. The left-arm spinner has by far been the most economical today after Shami, conceding at less than three-an-over so far.

FOUR ! Kuldeep bowls one slightly back of length to Maxwell, with the latter cutting it hard towards the extra cover fence! AUS 148/4

Singles collected off the first two deliveries, before Maxwell smashes a long hop from Kuldeep through the extra cover region to collect his fifth boundary and enter the 30s. Six off the over.

Seven off the over, with debutant Ashton Turner collecting his first boundary in ODI cricket with a well-timed pull towards the midwicket fence off the fourth delivery. Time for the players to have a drink now.

Jadeja's flat, wicket to wicket line has helped him to keep the Aussies' run-rate in check. He has hardly given width to the batsmen. Most of the deliveries have come in with the arm, with the odd one gripping and turning.He has been the ideal foil to the more innovative left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. But Jadeja's defensive bowling has played a part in the Indian attacks' success this afternoon. They need to finish strongly to complete the story. Maxwell, the threat is around. But without the sort of support he would have liked at the other end. India heading towards the most important phase of the innings. They still need to bowl 15 overs. Aussies have not got away. Need to keep them that way

Shami's return to the attack after the drinks break doesn't quite go as smoothly for him, as Turner smacks him for a six towards the midwicket region off the second delivery of the over.

Three singles off Jadeja's penultimate over. The left-arm spinner has been accurate in his approach today, focusing mostly on good length while giving the batters little room to work with, which reflects in his economical numbers. Three off the over.

OUT! Shami gets rid of the debutant, as Turner gets the top of his leg stump rattled. The batter missed the back-of-length delivery while going for a pull, resulting in the ball breaching his defence. AUS 169/5

Singles collected off each of the first three balls, the third one being a case of substitute fielder Chahal saving three runs for his team with an athletic stop at mid off. Turner guides the ball towards the square-leg region for a brace, before getting his stumps rattled off the penultimate delivery to depart for 21. Dot to end the over. Five runs and a wicket off it.

Glenn Maxwell has now scored more runs against India in ODIs than any other nation, going past 640 runs against England.

New batsman Alex Carey gets off the mark with a single off the third delivery that he faces. Jadeja, meanwhile, finishes his quota by conceding three off his final over, his figures reading 0/33 after 10 overs.

BOWLED EM ! What a spell Shami's bowling right now, netting the big fish Maxwell now! The ball nips back in ever so slightly to beat Maxwell's defence, uprooting the set batsman's off stump in the aftermath. AUS 173/6

Shami concedes a wide down the leg side off the penultimate delivery, before following it up with an inswinger that nips back in the last second and uproots Maxwell's off stump. India will have a spring in their step now after ensuring Maxwell's dismissal before the final powerplay. The Australian batting into the tail now. Just a run and a wicket off another quality over from Shami.

Debutant Turner realised that you are never really settled on Indian pitches. He trusted the pitch and went for a big shot against the steady Shami and was bowled. The ball was not as short for him to play the adventurous shot. May be on Aussie pitches it would have climbed higher. But here it climbed just enough to knock out his bails. He and Maxwell were combining well and working out a useful partnership. But after he made 21 off 23 balls he was bowled by a Shami slower one. Jadeja, none for 33 from his quota of 10 overs had kept things very tight and batsmen having a go at other bowlers paid the price. Maxwell was no exception. In Shami's next over he played across the line to be bowled by one that jagged slightly back. His 40 from 51 balls was a gem. He was Australia's lone hope to post a challenging total. At 173 for 6 off 40 overs they have a decent base.But they really need to go after the bowling in the last 10 overs to put the match beyond Indian batsmen's reach. Sadly they do not have the batsmen to deliver. India are on top.

Six off Bumrah's seventh over, four of which are collected off the fourth delivery, in which Coulter-Nile brings his bat down on time to guide a full delivery down the ground for a boundary.

Singles collected off the first two balls, before Carey reverse-sweeps a fuller delivery from Jadhav towards the backward point fence to collect his first boundary. Six off the over.

Coulter-Nile's deceived by the googly yet again, under-edging the ball that guides it between Dhoni's legs, allowing the batsman a double. Single collected off each of the next three deliveries. Appeal for lbw off the fifth ball, with the Indians deciding against reviewing it. Dot off the last ball. Kuldeep finishes his quota with figures of 2/46.

Shami, who continues to get a hint of reverse with the softer ball, continues to bowl with precision. Four off another quality over from the pacer.

Kuldeep's 10 overs were brilliant. With luck he might have got more than the two wickets he picked up. His 2 for 46 from 10 overs kept the Aussies confused. They tried some adventurous shots against him, including the reverse sweep not out of conviction but because they were driven by desperation. They had no clue which way the ball was turning and hence took chances. His two wickets in the middle put a check on the Aussie scoring in check. India have bowled well, particularly at the start and in the middle overs and this has kept the Aussies on tight leash. The finish too needs to be as tight. 196 for 6 in 45 overs is a job well done by the bowlers.

FOUR ! Coulter-Nile gets a thick inside edge that nearly results in leather crashing into the furniture behind the batsman. The ball runs away to the third man fence, bringing up the 200 for the visitors. AUS 201/6

Bumrah concedes seven after being brought back for one more spell, with Coulter-Nile collecting a streaking boundary off the third ball that brings up the 200 for Australia.

FOUR ! Crashed through the off side by Carey, placing it wide of the fielder at mid off. AUS 209/6

A touch expensive from Shami, as Carey and Coulter-Nile collect a boundary each off the over, with a total of 13 coming off it. Valuable runs for the visitors in the death overs.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI Match Preview: The Indian cricket team will continue its experiments to figure out the final pieces of a jigsaw puzzle called the ‘World Cup squad’ when a five-match ODI series against Australia starts here on Saturday. The team is slowly moving into the World Cup mode and even a 0-2 loss in the just-concluded T20 series won’t see any shift in plans as far as skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are concerned.

“Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the World Cup, and we’ll keep doing that in the ODI series too, but we still want to win every match we play,” skipper Kohli said after the Bengaluru T20 loss headlining his intention. There will be at least four players for whom the series will be like a ‘pre test’, a good score ensuring that they get ‘admit cards’ for the board exams.

The four players in question are KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul, who are fighting for two available slots in that UK bound 15-member squad. One man who will be keenly tracking the developments from the sidelines will be Dinesh Karthik, who still, many believe, has an outside chance of making it to the team.

However, for the quartet of Rahul, Pant, Shankar and Kaul, the coming five matches will be an acid test as and when they are inducted into the playing XI. Rahul should be in a good head space after scores of 50 and 47 in the two T20 Internationals and is expected to get a few more chances at the top of the order.

The batsman is fighting for the reserve opener’s slot and who knows if Shikhar Dhawan’s indifferent form continues, the Mangalore man could well be a permanent fixture in the side. All eyes will also be on Pant, who hasn’t exactly been consistent in the shorter formats but such is his talent and ability to win matches singlehandedly that the team management may give him a few more matches before taking a final call.

For Vijay Shankar, his bowling doesn’t exactly inspire confidence but Hardik Pandya’s dodgy fitness will keep him in the race and he can still claim for a second all-rounder’s slot if Pandya is the first choice. Kaul is a rank outsider and could be a blind side entry as the reserve pacer as the team management’s trial test with Khaleel Ahmed hasn’t yielded the desired results.

With Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah being automatic choices, Kaul will probably get two games to prove his worth. But Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are not likely to tinker with the core team too much as a comprehensive series win is always an acceptable proposition. With the seasoned Ambati Rayudu, veteran all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and the wily Shami back in the Indian set-up, the ODI series will be a completely different challenge for Aaron Finch and his men.

Also the formidable wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be operating in tandem during those middle overs to choke the run flow. Add to it, Jadhav’s side-arm low off-breaks and the likes of Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis and Shaun Marsh may find it difficult to negotiate the overs.

Bumrah, set to be India’s premier bowler in England, may be rested for a game or two depending on India’s position in the series. The Australian team, buoyed by the maiden T20 triumph over India, will be eager to continue the momentum it has gained. Nathan Lyon’s presence will lend teeth to the spin department and he will partner Adam Zampa. Andrew Tye, the late replacement for the injured Kane Richardson, will like to use all the variations learnt during his stints with various IPL franchises.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.

Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).

With PTI inputs