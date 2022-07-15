Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live score: IRE vs NZ Live update from Dublin

Pitch report: It's a fresh pitch. Best of the three. Par score is expected to be around 300.New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson



Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Gareth Delany, Graham Hume

New Zealand have already won the three-match series 2-0. But the match will not be a dead rubber with 10 World Cup Super series points up for grab.Ireland came close in both the matches and threatened New Zealand with a defeat, but the Kiwis were able to bounce back on both occasions, courtesy of Michael Bracewell. It has been Bracewell's tournament so far.

While the Blackcaps will eye a clinical show and aim for a white wash, Ireland will try to have a win under their belt after coming so close on both occasions. And if they win, it will not be an upset, given the brand of cricket they have played.

