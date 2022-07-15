Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live score: IRE vs NZ Live update from Dublin

|New Zealand
|Ireland
|109/2 (16.5 ov) - R/R 6.48
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Martin Guptill
|Batting
|55
|50
|9
|1
|Tom Latham (C) (W)
|Batting
|13
|12
|3
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Josh Little
|5
|0
|36
|1
|Andy McBrine
|1.5
|0
|8
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 86/2 (12.2)
|
23 (23) R/R: 5.11
Martin Guptill 10(15)
Tom Latham (C) (W) 13(12)
|
Will Young 3(12) S.R (25)
run out (Curtis Campher)
New Zealand have already won the three-match series 2-0. But the match will not be a dead rubber with 10 World Cup Super series points up for grab.
Pitch report: It's a fresh pitch. Best of the three. Par score is expected to be around 300.New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Gareth Delany, Graham Hume
New Zealand have already won the three-match series 2-0. But the match will not be a dead rubber with 10 World Cup Super series points up for grab.Ireland came close in both the matches and threatened New Zealand with a defeat, but the Kiwis were able to bounce back on both occasions, courtesy of Michael Bracewell. It has been Bracewell's tournament so far.
While the Blackcaps will eye a clinical show and aim for a white wash, Ireland will try to have a win under their belt after coming so close on both occasions. And if they win, it will not be an upset, given the brand of cricket they have played.
b>Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
<
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The tourists set a record by successfully chasing 20 off the final six balls. That surpassed the previous 50th-over best in ODI games by England against Australia in 1987.
Humidity will be high at 71 percent, while the temperatures will hover between 11 and 21 degree Celsius. The wind speed will be between 10 and 15 kmph on matchday.
Check out LIVE cricket scorecard from the first ODI between Ireland and New Zealand.