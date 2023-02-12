Toss update: Zimbabwe won the toss in the second and final Test against West Indies in Bulawayo, and have opted to bat. The team news from the Zimbabwe camp is that Gary Ballance is unwell, and has been replaced by Milton Shumba, while Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava being rested too.

Zimbabwe playing XI: Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Tanaka Chivanga, Victor Nyauchi

West Indies playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shannon Gabriel

Meanwhile, for West Indies, Shannon Gabriel comes in for Kemar Roach.

Preview: It’s all to play for in the second Test between hosts Zimbabwe and West Indies, as the second of two Tests gets underway at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of legendary West Indian batter Shivnarine, had scored a double century in the first Test last week, while Zimbabwe’s Gary Ballance remained 137 not out in a Test that yielded no result for either team, but a draw.

In the West Indian first innings during the first Test, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, too, looked impressive as he notched up a score of 182 before being struck LBW by Wellington Masakadza.

Brathwaite and Tagenarine had forged a 336-run stand in the first innings of the first Test, and will be looking to build on their knocks in the second Test, as the West Indies, who face South Africa later in February, aim to return home with a series victory.

