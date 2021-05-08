Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 07 May, 2021

07 May, 2021
Starts 13:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Pakistan

Pakistan

353/7 (117.5 ov)

2nd Test
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

Yet To Bat

Pakistan Zimbabwe
353/7 (117.5 ov) - R/R 3

Play In Progress

Nauman Ali - 7

Abid Ali - 5

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Abid Ali Batting 151 320 20 0
Nauman Ali Batting 7 15 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Luke Jongwe 13.5 1 39 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 341/7 (114)

12 (12) R/R: 3.13

Nauman Ali 7(15)
Abid Ali 5(8)

Hasan Ali 0(8) S.R (0)

c Regis Chakabva b Luke Jongwe

LIVE Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2 at Harare

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • May 8th, 2021
  • 13:02:44 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Pakistan reached 268-4 against Zimbabwe on the opening day of the second Test on Friday after centuries by Abid Ali and Azhar Ali, and would have been in an even stronger position if it hadn't lost three wickets for 16 runs just before stumps.

Opener Abid Ali, 118 not out, and No 3 Azhar Ali, 126, drove the tourists to a completely dominant 248-1 at Harare Sports Club after their huge second-wicket partnership of 236 — a record for the second wicket and fourth highest for any wicket at the ground.

Their stand lasted nearly the whole day as they came together in the eighth over after Imran Butt went for two runs.

Azhar Ali fell just before stumps after hitting 17 fours and a six, and captain Babar Azam (2) and Fawad Alam (5) were also out in the last eight overs of the day to give Zimbabwe some respite.

Pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani took all three of those wickets in three successive overs from him as Zimbabwe used the new ball well.

But Abid Ali was unbeaten with 17 fours at stumps and Pakistan — despite the late wickets — was in the kind of strong position it planned to be in after opting to bat first in the last test of the short series.

Pakistan won the first Test by an innings in three days in Harare and is on the cusp of rounding off a highly successful tour of southern Africa. They have already won every other series they have played in on this trip; one-day and Twenty20 series in South Africa, and a T20 series in Zimbabwe.

Pakistan decided to give a Test debut to 36-year-old fast bowler Tabish Khan in the last match of the tour, 18 years after his first class debut.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: May 08, 2021 13:02:44 IST

Tags:

