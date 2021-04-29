Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 29 April, 2021

29 April, 2021
Starts 13:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Zimbabwe

0/0 (1.0 ov)

1st Test
Pakistan

Yet To Bat

0/0 (1.0 ov) - R/R 0

Play In Progress

Prince Masvaure - 0

Kevin Kasuza - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Prince Masvaure Batting 0 6 0 0
Kevin Kasuza Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shaheen Afridi 1 1 0 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

0 0(0) S.R (0)

LIVE Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 1 at Harare

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 29th, 2021
  • 12:58:17 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test against Pakistan, which will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

The series consists of two matches and both teams played a three-match T20I series before it. Pakistan won the T20I contest but Zimbabwe were able to make the third match of the series a decider by winning by the second match. The hosts have shown that they are well capable of springing some surprises.

Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor (L) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Image: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Off-spinner Sajid Khan is making his debut for Pakistan today. Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia and Milton Shumba are making debut for Zimbabwe.

Usually, pace-friendly in nature, the pitches in Harare were a bit on the slower side in the T20I series and we can expect similar conditions for the first Test.

Pakistan were 2-0 victorious in their last Test series against South Africa while Zimbabwe drew 1-1 against Afghanistan in the series which was played at UAE.

Teams:

Pakistan playing XI: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi

Zimbabwe playing XI: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Brendan Taylor (c), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva (w), Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Updated Date: April 29, 2021 12:58:17 IST

