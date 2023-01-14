Toss update: Ireland have won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20I against hosts Zimbabwe in Harare.

Playing XI:

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine(Captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie(Captain), Ross Adair, Stephen Doheny(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume

Preview: Zimbabwe enter the second T20I against Ireland in Harare on Saturday, knowing a win will help them seal the series with a game to spare.

Harare-born Gary Ballance, who has previously played international cricket for England, made his Zimbabwe debut in the first T20I, scoring a match-winning 30 as Zimbabwe chased down a target of 115 with five wickets to spare.

Ireland’s batting looked far from impressive, with as many as seven batters, including Andrew Balbirnie being dismissed for single figures.

Gareth Delaney (24), Curtis Campher (20) and Stephen Doheny (15) were the only Irish batters with a two-figure mark with the bat, and if the first T20I is to go by, then the visitors need to step up their batting.

Zimbabwe’s chase was not straightforward despite the target being moderate, after they lost skipper Craig Ervine and Tadiwanashe Marumani inside the first two overs. However, Ballance, Sean Williams (34*) and Clive Madande (18*) ensured the hosts cross the finish line with seven balls to spare.

