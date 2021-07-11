LIVE Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, one-off Test, Day 5 at Harare

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Report, Day 4: Bangladesh set Zimbabwe a target of 477 to win their one-off Test in Harare and already had three wickets in the push for victory as the home team finished day four on 140-3 in their second innings and still 337 runs short.

Bangladesh forced home their first-innings advantage on Saturday by romping to 284/1 declared in their second innings, with centuries by opener Shadman Islam and No. 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Islam made 115 and Shanto 117 and their unbeaten 196-run stand almost certainly put the game beyond Zimbabwe.

Spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed two of the three Zimbabwe wickets in the second innings after the spinners shared nine wickets in the first innings.

Mehidy had the most important breakthrough of the day when he dismissed Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor caught and bowled for 92.

