Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 07 July, 2021

07 July, 2021
Starts 13:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
468/10 (126.0 ov)

153/1 (46.0 ov)

One-off Test
276/10 (111.5 ov)

153/1 (46.0 ov) - R/R 3.33

Play In Progress

Bangladesh lead by 345 runs

Najmul Hossain Shanto - 36

Shadman Islam - 26

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shadman Islam Batting 68 137 7 0
Najmul Hossain Shanto Batting 36 47 2 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Victor Nyauchi 8 1 29 0
Roy Kaia 9 2 41 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 88/1 (30.2)

65 (65) R/R: 4.1

Shadman Islam 26(48)

Saif Hassan 43(95) S.R (45.26)

c Dion Myers b Richard Ngarava

LIVE Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, one-off Test, Day 4 at Harare

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 10th, 2021
  • 13:16:41 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary 

Day 3 report: Bangladesh spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan shared nine wickets as Zimbabwe collapsed from 176-1 to 276 all out in their one-off Test on Friday.

Mehidy took 5-82 and Shakib 4-82 and Zimbabwe suddenly plummeted in their first innings on day three at Harare Sports Club.

Bangladesh moved to 45 for no wicket at stumps in their second innings and led the Test by 273 runs with 10 wickets in hand after posting 468 all out batting first.

Zimbabwe batsman Takudzwanashe Kaitano. AP

Zimbabwe opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano made 87 on debut and captain Brendan Taylor 81, and their 115-run partnership for the second wicket had the home team well set.

Mehidy removed Taylor to start the slide and Zimbabwe lost their last eight wickets for 51 runs.

Bangladesh's batters also produced a sudden turnaround in their first innings. Mahmudullah made 150 not out at No. 8 as Bangladesh's tailenders piled on the runs to go from 132-6 to 468 all out.

Wicketkeeper Liton Das made 95 and No. 10 Taskin Ahmed hit 75 to erase Zimbabwe's promising start.

With AP inputs

 

Updated Date: July 10, 2021 13:16:41 IST

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal doubtful for one-off Test due to knee injury
First Cricket News

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal doubtful for one-off Test due to knee injury

The left-hander was in a fine touch against Sri Lanka in April and May, scoring 280 runs at an average of 93.33 but he has been out of action since last month.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad stars with unbeaten 150 as visitors lead by 354 runs on Day 2 of one-off Test
First Cricket News

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad stars with unbeaten 150 as visitors lead by 354 runs on Day 2 of one-off Test

In reply to Bangladesh, Zimbabwe were 114/1 in their first innings at the close of play on the second day with opening batsman Milton Shumba making 41 and captain Brendan Taylor unbeaten on 37.

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, one-off Test Day 1 at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Visitors 294/8 at stumps
First Cricket News

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, one-off Test Day 1 at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Visitors 294/8 at stumps

Check out LIVE scorecard of the Only Test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club.