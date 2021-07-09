Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (test)

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 07 July, 2021

07 July, 2021
Starts 13:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

468/10 (126.0 ov)

One-off Test
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

164/1 (54.0 ov)

Bangladesh Zimbabwe
468/10 (126.0 ov) - R/R 3.71 164/1 (54.0 ov) - R/R 3.04

Play In Progress

Zimbabwe trail by 304 runs

Takudzwanashe Kaitano - 30

Brendan Taylor (C) - 72

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Takudzwanashe Kaitano Batting 48 157 6 0
Brendan Taylor (C) Batting 72 84 11 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Taskin Ahmed 13 6 25 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 61/1 (27.2)

103 (103) R/R: 3.86

Milton Shumba 41(83) S.R (49.39)

lbw b Shakib Al Hasan

LIVE Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, one-off Test Day 3 at Harare

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 9th, 2021
  • 13:33:06 IST

Day 2 report: Zimbabwe was 114-1 after Bangladesh's brilliant recovery from 132-6 to post 468 all out on Day 2 of their one-off test on Thursday.

Bangladesh's first-innings revival was led by Mahmudullah, who made 150 not out batting at No. 8 and played a part in two century partnerships, including a 191-run stand for the ninth wicket with No. 10 Taskin Ahmed, who made 75.

Brendan Taylor bats during Day 2 of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh one-off Test. Image: Twitter/@ZimCricketv

The recovery started with Mahmudullah and wicketkeeper Liton Das putting on 138 for the seventh wicket. Das made 95.

Bangladesh's tailenders turned it around, with the last four wickets adding 336 runs.

Pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani took 4-94 for Zimbabwe but the home team's bowlers let Bangladesh off the hook at Harare Sports Club.

Captain Brendan Taylor was 37 not out at stumps in Zimbabwe's reply, with Takudzwanashe Kaitano with him on 33 not out.

Zimbabwe lost opener Milton Shumba for 41 and was still 354 runs behind.

With AP inputs

