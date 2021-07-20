Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 20 July, 2021

20 July, 2021
Starts 13:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Zimbabwe

32/0 (6.3 ov)

3rd ODI
Bangladesh

Yet To Bat

Zimbabwe Bangladesh
32/0 (6.3 ov) - R/R 4.92

Play In Progress

Regis Chakabva (W) - 25

Tadiwanashe Marumani - 6

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Regis Chakabva (W) Batting 25 28 4 0
Tadiwanashe Marumani Batting 6 11 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Taskin Ahmed 3.3 0 12 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

32 (32) R/R: 4.92

0 0(0) S.R (0)

Live Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI at Harare

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 20th, 2021
  • 13:07:07 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Second ODI report: Bangladesh won the second one-day international against Zimbabwe by three wickets with five balls remaining to claim the series on Sunday.

Bangladesh passed the victory target of 241 in the last over and finished on 242-7 to lead the series 2-0 with one game to play.

Shakib Al Hasan hit 96 not out to continue a brilliant series for him. His five wickets in the first game saw him become Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

Shakib's unbeaten 69-run partnership with No. 9 Mohammad Saifuddin (28 not out) took Bangladesh home.

Brendan Taylor and Tamim Iqbal at toss. Image: Twitter/@ZimCricketv

Brendan Taylor and Tamim Iqbal at toss. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ZimCricketv

Zimbabwe had a chance when Bangladesh was 130-5 but couldn't keep the pressure on.

Wessley Madhevere made 56 in Zimbabwe's 240-9 in 50 overs. Captain Brendan Taylor scored 46.

Shakib also took two wickets with his left-arm spin to help Bangladesh's bowling effort.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: July 20, 2021 13:07:07 IST

Tags:

