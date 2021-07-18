Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 18 July, 2021

18 July, 2021
Starts 13:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

111/3 (24.1 ov)

2nd ODI
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Yet To Bat

Zimbabwe Bangladesh
111/3 (24.1 ov) - R/R 4.59

Play In Progress

Dion Myers - 15

Brendan Taylor (C) - 14

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Brendan Taylor (C) Batting 46 56 5 1
Dion Myers Batting 15 34 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shoriful Islam 5.1 0 34 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 80/3 (15.4)

31 (31) R/R: 3.64

Dion Myers 15(34)

Regis Chakabva (W) 26(32) S.R (81.25)

b Shakib Al Hasan

LIVE Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI at Harare

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 18th, 2021
  • 13:57:11 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

2nd ODI toss report: Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first in the second ODI against Bangladesh which will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Bangladesh won the first ODI by 155 runs and the hosts need to win in the second match to keep the three-game series alive.

Brendan Taylor and Tamim Iqbal at toss. Image: Twitter/@ZimCricketv

Brendan Taylor and Tamim Iqbal at toss. Image: Twitter/@ZimCricketv

The visiting side has retained the same team from the first ODI while Zimbabwe made two changes. Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Sikandar Raza have come in for Ryan Burl and Timycen Maruma.

"There's not much grass. With a young side not having the pressure of chasing, we can play with a bit of freedom and post a good score. We started well (in the first ODI), we were off the pace in the middle. We were poor," hosts captain Brendan Taylor said at the toss.

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal said bowling second is not a problem for his side.

"Good toss to lose, I don't mind bowling. Looks like a sticky surface, spinners might get some turn early. You have to have a plan," Iqbal said.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva(w), Brendan Taylor(c), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Updated Date: July 18, 2021 13:57:11 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Takudzwanashe Kaitano’s 87 helps hosts avoid follow-on on Day 3 as Tigers seize control
First Cricket News

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Takudzwanashe Kaitano’s 87 helps hosts avoid follow-on on Day 3 as Tigers seize control

After bowling out Zimbabwe for 276 to claim a first innings lead of 192, the Bangladesh openers batted through to the close to reach 45 without loss and extend that lead to 237.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Hosts' Roy Kaia reported for suspect bowling action during Test match, say ICC
First Cricket News

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Hosts' Roy Kaia reported for suspect bowling action during Test match, say ICC

Some resolute batting and dropped catches held up Bangladesh before they completed a crushing 220-run win over Zimbabwe on the final day of the one-off Test at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Taskin Ahmed, Blessing Muzarabani fined 15 percent match fees for breach of ICC code of conduct
First Cricket News

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Taskin Ahmed, Blessing Muzarabani fined 15 percent match fees for breach of ICC code of conduct

In addition to this, one demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of the players, both of whom did not have any previous offence in a 24-month period.