LIVE Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI at Harare

2nd ODI toss report: Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first in the second ODI against Bangladesh which will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Bangladesh won the first ODI by 155 runs and the hosts need to win in the second match to keep the three-game series alive.

The visiting side has retained the same team from the first ODI while Zimbabwe made two changes. Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Sikandar Raza have come in for Ryan Burl and Timycen Maruma.

"There's not much grass. With a young side not having the pressure of chasing, we can play with a bit of freedom and post a good score. We started well (in the first ODI), we were off the pace in the middle. We were poor," hosts captain Brendan Taylor said at the toss.

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal said bowling second is not a problem for his side.

"Good toss to lose, I don't mind bowling. Looks like a sticky surface, spinners might get some turn early. You have to have a plan," Iqbal said.

Teams:

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva(w), Brendan Taylor(c), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam