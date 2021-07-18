LIVE Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI at Harare

|Zimbabwe
|Bangladesh
|111/3 (24.1 ov) - R/R 4.59
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Brendan Taylor (C)
|Batting
|46
|56
|5
|1
|Dion Myers
|Batting
|15
|34
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Shoriful Islam
|5.1
|0
|34
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 80/3 (15.4)
|
31 (31) R/R: 3.64
Dion Myers 15(34)
Brendan Taylor (C) 14(17)
|
Regis Chakabva (W) 26(32) S.R (81.25)
b Shakib Al Hasan
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
2nd ODI toss report: Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first in the second ODI against Bangladesh which will be played at the Harare Sports Club.
Bangladesh won the first ODI by 155 runs and the hosts need to win in the second match to keep the three-game series alive.
The visiting side has retained the same team from the first ODI while Zimbabwe made two changes. Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Sikandar Raza have come in for Ryan Burl and Timycen Maruma.
"There's not much grass. With a young side not having the pressure of chasing, we can play with a bit of freedom and post a good score. We started well (in the first ODI), we were off the pace in the middle. We were poor," hosts captain Brendan Taylor said at the toss.
Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal said bowling second is not a problem for his side.
"Good toss to lose, I don't mind bowling. Looks like a sticky surface, spinners might get some turn early. You have to have a plan," Iqbal said.
Teams:
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva(w), Brendan Taylor(c), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
After bowling out Zimbabwe for 276 to claim a first innings lead of 192, the Bangladesh openers batted through to the close to reach 45 without loss and extend that lead to 237.
Some resolute batting and dropped catches held up Bangladesh before they completed a crushing 220-run win over Zimbabwe on the final day of the one-off Test at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.
In addition to this, one demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of the players, both of whom did not have any previous offence in a 24-month period.