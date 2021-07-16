Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 16 July, 2021

16 July, 2021
Starts 13:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

124/4 (30.1 ov)

1st ODI
Zimbabwe

Yet To Bat

124/4 (30.1 ov) - R/R 4.11

Play In Progress

Mahmudullah - 17

Liton Das (W) - 31

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Liton Das (W) Batting 55 81 3 0
Mahmudullah Batting 17 34 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ryan Burl 3.1 0 18 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 74/4 (18.4)

50 (50) R/R: 4.34

Mahmudullah 17(34)
Liton Das (W) 31(35)

Mosaddek Hossain 5(15) S.R (33.33)

c Regis Chakabva b Richard Ngarava

LIVE Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 1st ODI at Harare

  July 16th, 2021
  • July 16th, 2021
  • 13:07:38 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

One-off Test report: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs in their one-off test in Harare on Sunday as the home team was all out for 256 in its second innings on the final day and well short of its target of 477 to win.

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed 4-66 in the Zimbabwe second innings for nine wickets in the match.

Resuming on 140-3, the Zimbabweans had to bat through the entire day with just seven wickets in hand to save a draw but didn't come close.

Bangladesh wrapped it up before tea when Mehidy bowled last-man Richard Ngarava for his fourth wicket.

Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor made 92 on the fourth day and nightwatchman Donald Tiripano put up some fight on the last day with 52.

Bangladesh fell to 132-6 in its first innings at the start of the test but 150 not out from Mahmudullah batting at No. 8 turned the Bangladesh innings around. Bangladesh eventually made 468 all out in that first innings and was in control from there.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: July 16, 2021 13:07:38 IST

