Toss update: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to field against UP Warriorz.
Playing XI:
RCB: Smriti Mandhana(Captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kanika Ahuja
UPW: Alyssa Healy(Captain), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to end their long wait for a win when they take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 13 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, remain the only team in the competition to not have won at least one match. They lie rock-bottom of the points table with five defeats in as many matches.
Smriti Mandhana has failed to produce big knocks with the bat, and she will be hoping to do so against the Lucknow-based outfit. So far, she has endured scores of 35, 23, 18, 4 and 8 across the first five matches.
UP Warriorz, meanwhile, are third in the points table, with four points from four games, and will have to win each of their remaining games to have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.
Skipper Alyssa Healy has been impressive, having scored 186 runs from four games, while England’s Sophie Ecclestone is their top bowler, with eight wickets from four games.
