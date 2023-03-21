Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium

Check out LIVE scorecard of the final league match of WPL 2023 between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals.

LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field against UP Warriorz. Sportzpics

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

UP Warriorz Vs Delhi Capitals At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 21 March, 2023

21 March, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz

105/6 (17.3 ov)

Match 20
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

Yet To Bat

Toss update: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first against UP Warriorz.

Playing XI

UPW: Alyssa Healy(Captain), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail

DC: Meg Lanning(Captain), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 21, 2023 19:40:29 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

WPL 2023: Simran Shaikh's father didn't believe his daughter could make career in cricket
First Cricket News

WPL 2023: Simran Shaikh's father didn't believe his daughter could make career in cricket

Simran Shaikh's father didn't believe his daughter could make a career in cricket. The 21-year-old UP Warriorz middle-order batter has faced a lot of struggles to make her way into the sport.

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur, Saika Ishaque star in Mumbai Indians' fourth win in a row
First Cricket News

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur, Saika Ishaque star in Mumbai Indians' fourth win in a row

Harmanpreet Kaur made 53 not out and Saika Ishaque took three wickets as Mumbai Indians defeated UP Warriorz by eight wickets in WPL.

WPL 2023 Highlights, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium: MI win by eight wickets
First Cricket News

WPL 2023 Highlights, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium: MI win by eight wickets

Mumbai Indians maintained their unbeaten run as they defeated UP Warriorz by eight wickets in WPL 2023