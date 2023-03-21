Check out LIVE scorecard of the final league match of WPL 2023 between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals.
Toss update: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first against UP Warriorz.
Playing XI
UPW: Alyssa Healy(Captain), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail
DC: Meg Lanning(Captain), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.
Simran Shaikh's father didn't believe his daughter could make a career in cricket. The 21-year-old UP Warriorz middle-order batter has faced a lot of struggles to make her way into the sport.
Harmanpreet Kaur made 53 not out and Saika Ishaque took three wickets as Mumbai Indians defeated UP Warriorz by eight wickets in WPL.
Mumbai Indians maintained their unbeaten run as they defeated UP Warriorz by eight wickets in WPL 2023