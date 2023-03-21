Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium

Cricket

Check out LIVE scorecard from the penultimate league match of WPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur atthe toss ahead of RCB vs MI. Sportzpics

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 21 March, 2023

21 March, 2023
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

17/1 (4.0 ov)

Match 19
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

Yet To Bat

Toss update: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Playing XI:

RCB: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose

MI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Preview: An already-qualified Mumbai Indians take on an eliminated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the penultimate league game of the Women’s Premier League, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

While RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana will look to sign off on a high, this will not only provide an opportunity for a dress rehearsal ahead of the knockouts for Mumbai, but also a chance for them to secure top spot, and a direct qualification for the final. That is, of course, provided the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals game later in the day goes in their favour.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has scored three fifties in the tournament, and has 228 runs from seven matches, but Mandhana on the other hand has had a disappointing display with the bat. Her highest score in the tournament so far is 37 that came in RCB’s previous match against Gujarat Giants, but her form overall this tournament has been unimpressive.

Updated Date: March 21, 2023 15:33:26 IST

