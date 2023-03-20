Toss update: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians.

Playing XI:

MI: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

DC: Meg Lanning (Captain), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Preview: Table toppers Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in Match 18 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

Both MI and DC, led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning respectively, have qualified for the playoffs, and after this match, both teams will have a game in hand to be played on Tuesday.

UP Warriorz were the third team to qualify for the playoffs, after their win over Gujarat Giants.

