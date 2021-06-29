Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

West Indies Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

West Indies Vs South Africa At National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, 29 June, 2021

29 June, 2021
Starts 23:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
131/3 (15.0 ov)

3rd T20I
Yet To Bat

131/3 (15.0 ov) - R/R 8.73

Play In Progress

Quinton de Kock (W) - 20

Rassie van der Dussen - 20

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Quinton de Kock (W) Batting 61 43 4 2
Rassie van der Dussen Batting 20 15 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jason Holder 2 0 13 0
Andre Russell 2 0 25 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 87/3 (9.4)

44 (44) R/R: 8.25

Aiden Markram 23(18) S.R (127.77)

c Fabian Allen b Dwayne Bravo

LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs South Africa, 3rd T20I in Grenada

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • June 29th, 2021
  • 23:41:01 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: West Indies won the toss, and chose to field as they hope to regain the series lead in the third T20I against South Africa at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada.

Both teams made changes to their XIs for the third game. For the West Indies, veteran hard-hitting batsman Chris Gayle missed out along with opener Andre Fletcher, with Shimron Hetmyer and Lendl Simmons taking their places in the top order. The Proteas, who bounced back in the T20I leg of the tour of the Caribbean with a 16-run win in the second match, replaced Aiden Markram with Heinrich Klaasen in their middle order.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard flips the coin during toss while his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma looks on. Image credit: Twitter/@OfficialCSA

West Indies had begun the five-T20I series, crucial to both teams in their preparation for the T20 World Cup in the UAE later this year, on a strong note after the mauling at the hands of the South Africans in the Test series earlier this month. Opting to field in that game as well, Fabian Allen led the way among the bowlers with 2/18 to restrict the visitors to 160/6 before Evin Lewis (71 off 35 balls) went berserk in the run-chase to setup a comfortable eight-wicket win.

South Africa, however, pulled level in the very next game. Put in to bat once again, South Africa got off to a flying start thanks to openers Reeza Hendicks and Quinton de Kock, the pair adding 73 runs, with skipper Temba Bavuma also chipping in with a valuable 46. While the South Africans couldn't make the most of the strong start as they ended up a total that was just six runs more than what they had managed in the series opener, the bowlers were far more disciplined this time around as Kagiso Rabada (3/37) and George Linde (2/19) led the way to setup a 16-run series-levelling win.

