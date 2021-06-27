LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd T20I in Grenada

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss for the second match in a row and again put South Africa in to bat in the second T20 International at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday.

Both teams are unchanged from the opening fixture a day earlier in which the home side romped to an eight-wicket victory with five overs to spare after the Proteas totalled 160 for six batting first.

Teams: West Indies – Kieron Pollard (captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy.

South Africa – Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Henrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS), Nigel Duguid (WIS)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).

With inputs from AFP