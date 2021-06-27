Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

West Indies Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (t20)

West Indies Vs South Africa At National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, 27 June, 2021

27 June, 2021
Starts 23:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
South Africa

South Africa

73/0 (6.4 ov)

2nd T20I
West Indies

West Indies

Yet To Bat

Reeza Hendricks - 36

Quinton de Kock (W) - 26

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Reeza Hendricks Batting 36 21 5 1
Quinton de Kock (W) Batting 26 19 2 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Kevin Sinclair 1.4 0 7 0
LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd T20I in Grenada

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • June 27th, 2021
  • 23:38:23 IST

Toss report: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss for the second match in a row and again put South Africa in to bat in the second T20 International at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday.

Both teams are unchanged from the opening fixture a day earlier in which the home side romped to an eight-wicket victory with five overs to spare after the Proteas totalled 160 for six batting first.

Teams: West Indies – Kieron Pollard (captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy.

South Africa – Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Henrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS), Nigel Duguid (WIS)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: June 27, 2021 23:38:23 IST

