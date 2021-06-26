LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I at Grenada

Toss update: West Indies have won the toss and opt to field first.

First T20I preview: After having conceded the Test series to South Africa quite comprehensively, West Indies will look to up their ante once again in the T20I series as the teams’ preparations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 intensifies.

Their return to the T20Is also means a return of the stalwarts like skipper Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo.

Russell, in fact, has once again found his place in the T20 squad, having last played for Windies in the shortest format back in March 2020.

Evin Lewis, meanwhile, endured a disappointing T20 series against Sri Lanka at home, aggregating only 55 runs off three games. While he retains his place in the squad for the shortest format, he could face competition from top-order batsman Andre Fletcher, who last played a T20 for Windies in November last year.

For South Africa, skipper Temba Bavuma has recovered from a hip injury that kept him out of the Tests. He will be expected to partner Quinton de Kock at the top, which could mean Janneman Malan finding no place in the playing XI.

With Faf du Plessis being absent for this series, it will be an opportunity for the likes of Heinrich Klassen to stake their claim ahead of the World Cup.

The Proteas’ strength lies in their bowling department, boasting of an in-depth attack of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.

Squads:

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(Captain), Quinton de Kock(wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso RabadaTabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Aiden Markram, , Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks.