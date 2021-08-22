Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

West Indies Vs Pakistan At Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 20 August, 2021

20 August, 2021
Starts 20:30 (IST)
Wet Ground Condition
Pakistan

Pakistan

212/4 (74.0 ov)

2nd Test
West Indies

West Indies

Yet To Bat

Pakistan West Indies
212/4 (74.0 ov) - R/R 2.86

Wet Ground Condition

Faheem Ashraf - 23

Mohammad Rizwan (W) - 18

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Rizwan (W) Batting 22 58 1 0
Faheem Ashraf Batting 23 48 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Roston Chase 7 0 27 0
Nkrumah Bonner 1 0 6 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 168/4 (60.4)

44 (44) R/R: 3.18

Faheem Ashraf 23(48)

Babar Azam (C) 75(174) S.R (43.1)

c Jason Holder b Kemar Roach

LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Jamaica

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 22nd, 2021
  • 20:39:05 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 3 preview: Damp patches in the area of the bowlers' run-up delayed the start of play on the third day of the second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Pakistan, having been put in to bat earlier, will resume their first innings at 212 for four following the loss of the entire second day's play on Saturday because of rain and a sodden outfield without a ball being bowled.

Having lost the first Test at the same venue a week earlier by one wicket, the visitors will see the loss of the day as a setback to their quest for a series-levelling victory.

West Indies are seeking their first Test series victory over Pakistan for 21 years. They won the first Test by one wicket a week earlier at the same venue.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: August 22, 2021 20:39:05 IST

West Indies vs Pakistan: Play called off due to rain, wet outfield on Day 2 of second Test
First Cricket News

West Indies vs Pakistan: Play called off due to rain, wet outfield on Day 2 of second Test

Numerous efforts were made to start play throughout the day but returning showers and a damp playing area eventually led umpires to call off play for the day just after 4 pm.

West Indies vs Pakistan: Babar Azam hits gutsy unbeaten half-century to keep visitors hopes alive in first Test
First Cricket News

West Indies vs Pakistan: Babar Azam hits gutsy unbeaten half-century to keep visitors hopes alive in first Test

Having trailed on first innings by 36 runs, Pakistan will start day four ahead by 124 with Babar Azam on 54 and Faheem Ashraf on 12.

West Indies vs Pakistan: Windies recall Chemar Holder, Shamarh Brooks for two-match Test series
First Cricket News

West Indies vs Pakistan: Windies recall Chemar Holder, Shamarh Brooks for two-match Test series

There is no place however for bowling spearhead Shannon Gabriel, who is continuing his recovery from injury, and left-handed batsman Darren Bravo who has been "given a break" after being Covid bubbled for a lengthy period.