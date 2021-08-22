LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Jamaica

|Pakistan
|West Indies
|212/4 (74.0 ov) - R/R 2.86
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mohammad Rizwan (W)
|Batting
|22
|58
|1
|0
|Faheem Ashraf
|Batting
|23
|48
|4
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Roston Chase
|7
|0
|27
|0
|Nkrumah Bonner
|1
|0
|6
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 168/4 (60.4)
|
44 (44) R/R: 3.18
Faheem Ashraf 23(48)
Mohammad Rizwan (W) 18(35)
|
Babar Azam (C) 75(174) S.R (43.1)
c Jason Holder b Kemar Roach
Day 3 preview: Damp patches in the area of the bowlers' run-up delayed the start of play on the third day of the second Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Sunday.
Pakistan, having been put in to bat earlier, will resume their first innings at 212 for four following the loss of the entire second day's play on Saturday because of rain and a sodden outfield without a ball being bowled.
Having lost the first Test at the same venue a week earlier by one wicket, the visitors will see the loss of the day as a setback to their quest for a series-levelling victory.
West Indies are seeking their first Test series victory over Pakistan for 21 years. They won the first Test by one wicket a week earlier at the same venue.
Numerous efforts were made to start play throughout the day but returning showers and a damp playing area eventually led umpires to call off play for the day just after 4 pm.
Having trailed on first innings by 36 runs, Pakistan will start day four ahead by 124 with Babar Azam on 54 and Faheem Ashraf on 12.
There is no place however for bowling spearhead Shannon Gabriel, who is continuing his recovery from injury, and left-handed batsman Darren Bravo who has been "given a break" after being Covid bubbled for a lengthy period.