LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Jamaica

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and again chose to bowl first on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan at Sabina Park on Friday.

After scrambling to a thrilling one-wicket win the first Test at the same venue five days earlier, the home side have made one change with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph further bolstering the pace attack at the expense of left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

Pakistan have also made just one change as experienced wrist-spinner Yasir Shah, who went wicketless in the first Test, has been replaced by left-arm orthodox slow bowler Nauman Ali.

West Indies are seeking a first Test series triumph over Pakistan for 21 years.

The visitors are hoping to repeat the efforts of the 2005 and 2011 tours of the Caribbean when they lost the first encounters before rebounding to square both two-Test series.

Teams:

West Indies – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

Pakistan – Babar Azam (captain), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Abbas.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS), Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

With inputs from AFP