West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

West Indies Vs Pakistan At Providence Stadium, Guyana, 31 July, 2021

31 July, 2021
Starts 20:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
91/1 (11.2 ov)

2nd T20I
Yet To Bat

91/1 (11.2 ov) - R/R 8.03

Play In Progress

Babar Azam (C) - 27

Mohammad Rizwan (W) - 17

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Rizwan (W) Batting 39 29 2 2
Babar Azam (C) Batting 27 24 2 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Akeal Hosein 4 0 30 0
Dwayne Bravo 1.2 0 9 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 46/1 (4.4)

45 (45) R/R: 6.75

Sharjeel Khan 20(16) S.R (125)

c Akeal Hosein b Jason Holder

LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I in Guyana

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 31st, 2021
  • 20:48:39 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat in the second T20 International of the four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

Following the rain-ruined first match in Barbados three days earlier, both teams have been forced to make changes because of injuries.

Lendl Simmons, who retired hurt after being struck on the neck by a short ball from debutant Mohammad Wasim on Wednesday, has been replaced at the top of the home side's batting order by Andre Fletcher.

West Indies have also drafted in Romario Shepherd in place of Andre Russell.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard and his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam at the toss ahead of the first T20I. AFP

Pakistan middle-order batsman Azam Khan was struck on the helmet at practice in Guyana and has been ruled out of the next two matches of the series.

His place goes to Sohaib Maqsood in the only change to the tourists' line-up.

Teams: West Indies - Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir.

Umpires: Leslie Reifer (WIS), Patrick Gustard (WIS)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: July 31, 2021 20:48:39 IST

Tags:

