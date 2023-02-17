Toss: Ireland won the toss and chose to bat in their T20 World Cup Group 2 clash against West Indies at Cape Town’s Newlands in the second clash of the Friday double-header.

Both sides enter this game seeking their first win of the tournament, making the 13th match of the tournament an eliminator of sorts, given the losing side will have next to no chance of finishing among the top two in their group.

West Indies suffered a six-wicket defeat against India in their previous outing on Wednesday while Ireland suffered a 70-run rout against Pakistan the same day.

Windies made as many as three changes to their lineup for this game, with veteran batter and former captain Stafanie Taylor a notable absence from the XI. Taylor had to be stretchered off during India’s chase on Wednesday. Chedean Nation and Shakera Selman were the other players benched for this game, with Zaida James, Trishan Holder and Aaliyah Alleyne taking up their spots.

Ireland, meanwhile, announced an unchanged XI for this game.

Teams:

West Indies: Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Rashada Williams(w), Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack

Ireland: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany(c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire

