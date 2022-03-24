LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Day 1 at Grenada

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss update: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bowl first against England at the start of the final Test of the three-match series at the Grenada National Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams made one change to their sides in the drawn second Test a week earlier in Barbados.

West Indies omitted specialist spinner Veerasammy Permaul and brought in batsman Kyle Mayers, who also bowls medium-pace.

For England, Craig Overton replaces Matt Fisher in a swap of seam bowlers. Fisher made his Test debut at Kensington Oval only because Overton fell ill on the night before the match.

With the series yet to produce an outright result, a repetition of England's victory at the venue in 2015 will give them a Test campaign win in the Caribbean for the first time since 2004.

Teams:

West Indies – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

England – Joe Root (captain), Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Gregory Brathwaite (BAR)

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson

