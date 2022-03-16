LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs England, 2nd Test Day 1 at Barbados

|England
|West Indies
|43/1 (23.5 ov) - R/R 1.8
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Alex Lees
|Batting
|16
|72
|2
|0
|Joe Root (C)
|Batting
|27
|64
|4
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Veerasammy Permaul
|6
|1
|10
|0
|Jason Holder
|2.5
|0
|4
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 4/1 (3.1)
|
39 (39) R/R: 1.88
Alex Lees 12(60)
Joe Root (C) 27(64)
|
Zak Crawley 0(7) S.R (0)
c Joshua Da Silva b Jayden Seales
England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies on the opening day of the second Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.
While the West Indies have retained the same 11 from the drawn first Test which ended four days ago in Antigua, England have been forced into two changes due to a growing injury and illness list among their fast bowling stocks.
Saqib Mahmood, who played in the five-match T20 international series at the same venue in January, was already earmarked for a debut in place of Mark Wood, the tearaway pacer who sustained a painful right elbow injury during the opening encounter.
Joining him now for a debut Test is Matthew Fisher, who only learned of his inclusion in the final 11 this morning when fast-medium bowler Craig Overton fell ill overnight and was ruled out of consideration.
England were hoping to have Ollie Robinson return to the team but he has not sufficiently recovered from back spasms sustained in the lone warm-up match two weeks ago in Antigua.
Teams
West Indies – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales
England – Joe Root (captain), Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood
Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Nigel Duguid (GUY)
Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson (ANT)
With AFP inputs
