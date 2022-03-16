Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

West Indies Vs England At Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 16 March, 2022

16 March, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
England

England

43/1 (23.5 ov)

2nd Test
West Indies

West Indies

Yet To Bat

England West Indies
43/1 (23.5 ov) - R/R 1.8

Play In Progress

Alex Lees - 12

Joe Root (C) - 27

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Alex Lees Batting 16 72 2 0
Joe Root (C) Batting 27 64 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Veerasammy Permaul 6 1 10 0
Jason Holder 2.5 0 4 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 4/1 (3.1)

39 (39) R/R: 1.88

Alex Lees 12(60)
Joe Root (C) 27(64)

Zak Crawley 0(7) S.R (0)

c Joshua Da Silva b Jayden Seales

LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs England, 2nd Test Day 1 at Barbados

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 16th, 2022
  • 20:53:00 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies on the opening day of the second Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

While the West Indies have retained the same 11 from the drawn first Test which ended four days ago in Antigua, England have been forced into two changes due to a growing injury and illness list among their fast bowling stocks.

England vs West Indies, ENG vs WI Cricket Score and Live Updates

West Indies vs England, WI vs ENG Cricket Score and Live Updates

Saqib Mahmood, who played in the five-match T20 international series at the same venue in January, was already earmarked for a debut in place of Mark Wood, the tearaway pacer who sustained a painful right elbow injury during the opening encounter.

Joining him now for a debut Test is Matthew Fisher, who only learned of his inclusion in the final 11 this morning when fast-medium bowler Craig Overton fell ill overnight and was ruled out of consideration.

England were hoping to have Ollie Robinson return to the team but he has not sufficiently recovered from back spasms sustained in the lone warm-up match two weeks ago in Antigua.

Teams

West Indies – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales

England – Joe Root (captain), Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Matthew Fisher, Saqib Mahmood

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Nigel Duguid (GUY)

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson (ANT)

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: March 16, 2022 20:53:00 IST

