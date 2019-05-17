Preview: Bangladesh were left sweating over the fitness of Shakib Al Hasan ahead of their tri-series one-day international final against West Indies in Ireland, with the star all-rounder missing out on the match.

Shakib was in visible pain Wednesday during the 36th over of the Bangladesh innings against and briefly continued his batting before retiring hurt with a half-century off 51 balls.

Bangladesh later won the match against the hosts by six wickets.

"Shakib sustained a left-sided back muscle spasm injury while batting during the match against Ireland," Bangladesh team physiotherapist Thihan Chandramohan said in a statement.

"He is undergoing assessment and treatment and we will make a decision regarding his availability for tomorrow's tri-series final on the morning of the match," he added.

Bangladesh won all three of their matches in the tri-series comfortably to set up a final against West Indies with one game against Ireland rained off.

A win on Friday would give Bangladesh their first trophy in a multi-team tournament.

The tri-series in Ireland was organised as part of the teams' build-up for the World Cup, starting on 30 May in Britain.

Bangladesh will begin their campaign in the World Cup against South Africa at the Oval on 2 June.

With inputs from Agencies.