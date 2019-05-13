First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 12, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
PAK in ENG | 2nd ODI May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 12 runs
PAK in ENG May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
County Ground, Bristol
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

LIVE cricket score, West Indies vs Bangladesh, 5th ODI at Dublin

Check out the live scorecard of the fifth ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh being played at Dublin

FirstCricket Staff, May 13, 2019 15:10:49 IST

28/0
Overs
3.5
R/R
8
Fours
5
Sixes
0
Extras
1
Shai Hope (W) Batting 5 8 1 0
Sunil Ambris Batting 22 15 4 0
Abu Jayed 2 0 14 0
Mashrafe Mortaza 1.5 0 14 0

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Toss report: West Indies won the toss in the fifth ODI of the tri-nation series and opted to bat first. The Jason Holder-led team have won two of their previous three encounters and have almost sealed the spot in the finals. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be hoping to finish this match on a positive note and reach the final.

Holder hopes WI can silence its critics: Getty

Holder hopes WI can silence its critics: Getty

In that case, the next clash between Bangladesh and Ireland will become a formality. Bangladesh have won just one match in the tournament whereas Ireland have not been able to even open their account.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Abu Jayed, Mustafizur Rahman

Windies XI: Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer

 

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 15:10:49 IST

Tags : Cricket, Darren Bravo, Ireland Tri-Nation Series, Live Cricket Score, Roston Chase, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Sunil Ambris, Tamim Iqbal, West Indies Vs Bangladesh, West Indies Vs Bangladesh 2019

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4938 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3625 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all