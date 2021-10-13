IPL 2021, KKR vs DC Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Chakravarty strikes as Shaw departs for 18

Ferguson back on...
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|36/1 (5.3 ov) - R/R 6.55
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Batting
|16
|17
|0
|2
|Marcus Stoinis
|Batting
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Lockie Ferguson
|1.3
|0
|7
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 32/1 (4.1)
|
4 (4) R/R: 3
Marcus Stoinis 2(4)
Shikhar Dhawan 2(4)
|
Prithvi Shaw 18(12) S.R (150)
lbw b Varun Chakravarthy
Ferguson back on...
After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 34/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 15 , Marcus Stoinis 1)
Great start from Chakaravarthy. He foxed Shaw straightaway with that googly and trapped him LBW. He then varied his pace well and was right on the money with his lines. Gives away just two singles off the next five balls. 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
Interesting, Marcus Stonis walks out at No 3....
OUT! Chakaravarthy strikes straightaway. What a delivery. It's flighted outside off, spins back in sharply. Shaw is late onto his forward defense. It hits his pads first and then the bat. The umpire lifts his finger on a huge appeal. Shaw consults Dhawan and decides not to review and walks back.
Varun Chakravarthy into the attack now...
After 4 overs,Delhi Capitals 32/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 18 , Shikhar Dhawan 14)
Narine started off well, beating Dhawan's outside edge off the first ball. But then Dhawan took control but hitting consecutive sixes. The first one was a low full toss but there wasn't too much wrong with the delivery that went for second six. Two more singles in the over made it 14 off the over. This is a decent start for DC.
SIXES! 2 in 2! It's a low full toss from Narine, Dhawan gets down and slog sweeps it over deep square leg. The next one is full and Dhawan repeats the same shot, it flies over the ropes and into the advertisement hoardings.
Sunil Narine into the attack now...
After 3 overs,Delhi Capitals 18/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 17 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)
DC are looking to up the ante. The bounce is still low. But Shaw connects the first two off the middle. A six on the roof over deep mid-wicket and then a four off a cut shot through backward point. Shaw sweeps one powerfully but straight to square leg. A couple of singles more make it 12 runs off the over.
FOUR! 10 off 2 balls. Shaw this time rocks back and cuts it wide of the backward point fielder.
Preview: The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gears up for its second last match as two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on last year's runner-up Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 in Sharjah on Wednesday.
While both teams have been consistent in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 to eventually make it to the playoffs, the Eoin Morgan-led KKR deserve special credit for turning things around spectacularly in recent weeks, for they faced the prospect of being among the first teams to get eliminated around the time the league got suspended in May.
Kolkata won five of their seven-remaining games, and beat defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) to the fourth playoff spot on the basis of superior Net Run Rate after the top three slots had been sealed by DC, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Kolkata then continued their fairytale run as thanks to a stellar all-round show from Sunil Narine, KKR handed RCB a four-wicket loss to inch closer to their dream of winning a third IPL title and drawing level with the MS Dhoni-led CSK.
Delhi, have once again been impressive this season after their playoffs finish in 2019 followed by their maiden appearance in the final the following year. While they finished on top of the points table at the end of the round-robin stage with 10 wins from 14 games, they have hit a roadblock of sorts with defeats in their last two games — against RCB in their final league game followed by a four-wicket loss to CSK in Qualifier 1.
Momentum, thus will be on KKR's side heading into the penultimate game of the season, but skipper Rishabh Pant and coach Ricky Ponting will back themselves to shrug off the defeats and come out stronger, especially with a world-class pace attack at their disposal along with the promising form of batters such as Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer in addition to the captain himself.
Teams (from):
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.
Match starts at 7:30 PM IST.
If the emphasis is on momentum and peaking at the right time then KKR will definitely fancy their chances in their next outing, notwithstanding their opponents' resources and depth in lineup.
KKR chief mentor Hussey made the statement after their massive 86-run win over RR on Thursday, adding that the Jamaican’s return would be a “huge boost” for the side in the knockouts.
KKR produced a clinical performance to beat RR by a massive 86-run margin and virtually assure their place playoff berth.