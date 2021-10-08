Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 08 October, 2021

08 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
235/9 (20.0 ov)

Match 55
181/7 (18.2 ov)

Live Blog
235/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 11.75 181/7 (18.2 ov) - R/R 9.87

Play In Progress

Sunrisers Hyderabad need 55 runs in 10 balls at 33 rpo

Manish Pandey (C) - 2

Wriddhiman Saha (W) - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Manish Pandey (C) Batting 58 35 5 2
Wriddhiman Saha (W) Batting 2 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 39 2
Nathan Coulter-Nile 3.2 0 39 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 177/7 (17.2)

4 (4) R/R: 4

Rashid Khan 9(5) S.R (180)

c & b Jasprit Bumrah
IPL 2021, SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: Pandey hits fifty but MI in driver's seat

IPL 2021, SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: Pandey hits fifty but MI in driver's seat

23:20 (IST)

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 179/7 ( Manish Pandey (C) 57 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 1)

Saha is the new batsman after Rashid's dismissal. Two dots and then he's off the mark with a single. Manish will keep strike after taking a run off the last ball. Superb over by Bumrah who gave only three runs. 57 needed 12 balls. Guess, Mumabi has done enough now to win it.

23:16 (IST)
wkt

Bumrah gets rid of Rashid. Slow ball, wide of off stump, Rashid has no idea how to play the ball and he sends a simple return catch to the bowler. Rashid Khan c and b Bumrah 9(5)

23:15 (IST)

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 176/6 ( Manish Pandey (C) 55 , Rashid Khan 9)

The fight is on. The task is very difficult but Rashid and Manish are in the middle. Rashid has the power to clear the long boundaries. 100 off Coulter-Nile's over. 60 needed in 18 balls. 

23:13 (IST)
wkt

This time Rashid goes over mid-off. Back-to-back boundaries.

23:12 (IST)
four

Shoulder height short ball, outside off stump by Coulter-Nile. Rashid Khan reaches for it and gets the top edge over short third man. 

23:10 (IST)
wkt

Holder takes the aerial route but hits it to the long-on fielder. Holder c Boult b Coulter-Nile 1(2)

23:09 (IST)

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 166/5 ( Manish Pandey (C) 54 , Jason Holder 1)

Jason Holder walks in to join Manish in the middle. He's off the mark with a single. Two back-to-back wide deliveries by Bumrah. Manish then pushes the slow ball towards off-stump and completes two runs. That's his fifty and he finishes the over with a four. 10 off it.

23:08 (IST)
four

Manish picks up the slow ball by Bumrah and smashes it through cover for a boundary.  

23:04 (IST)
wkt

Bumrah breaks the partnership. Slow ball, pitched up, Garg goes early and sends the ball in the air. The catch is taken by the long-on fielder. Priyam Garg c Hardik Pandya b Bumrah 29(21) 

23:02 (IST)

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 156/4 ( Manish Pandey (C) 47 , Priyam Garg 29)

Much better by Manish. He picks the short ball and whips it for a six and then drags the fuller delivery straight down the ground for a four. The skipper is keeping his team in the game. He's now three short of his fifty. 80 needed 30 balls.

19:13 (IST)

SRH playing XI:

Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Manish Pandey (c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul.
19:10 (IST)

Mumbai Indians playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Trent Boult. 
19:06 (IST)

Toss news

Manish Pandey will captain SRH today.

And Rohit Sharma wins the toss and of course Mumbai will bat first. 

Live Score, IPL 2021, SRH vs MI Cricket Score: Trent Boult into the attack. This is good bowling by the left-armer, he gets the change of pace and lengths right to keep the batsmen quiet. Just four off the over and the umpire signals timeout.

Preview: Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league encounter in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Both matches on Friday doubleheader will be played concurrently and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Delhi Capitals in the other match.

While RCB and DC have both qualified for the playoffs, MI are still fighting to get into the knockouts. MI are fifth in the table with 12 points. KKR are currently the favourites for the fourth playoffs spot. They have 12 points with one match in hand and also have a far superior Net Run Rate.

SRH v MI Live Score, IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians 55 Match, Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium, Live on TV and online IPL 2021. Sportzpics

Live Cricket Score Updates IPL 2021 Today Match SRH vs MI how and where to watch live stream Indians vs sunrisers

KKR play against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday and regardless of what happens in the match, MI will hope for a win against SRH to make it to the playoffs. If KKR loses on Thursday, a win should be enough for MI to qualify. If KKR wins, MI will look to register a big-margin victory on Friday to jump ahead of Kolkata on NRR.

MI's biggest headache this campaign has been the poor performance of their Indian core and the middle-order batsmen. The defending champions will hope for a collective batting performance from the team as they hope for a win and better the NRR.

SRH are at the bottom of the table with just six points and are already out of playoffs contention. The franchise has been going through a lot in recent times. David Warner was first removed from captaincy and later from the team but nothing has worked for them so far.

In 17 matches between these two sides, MI have won nine including four out of five since 2019.

Here's everything you need to know about the SRH vs MI fixture:

When will the 55th match of the IPL 2021 between SRH and MI take place?

The match between SRH and MI will take place on 8 October, 2021.

Where will the SRH vs MI match take place?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the SRH vs MI match start?

The SRH vs MI match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs MI match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports 2 (SD+HD), Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 SD, Star Maa Gold, Star Vijay Super, Star Suvarna Plus, & Star Gold Select (SD+HD). The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Updated Date: October 08, 2021 23:12:29 IST

