IPL 2021, SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: Pandey hits fifty but MI in driver's seat

Live Score, IPL 2021, SRH vs MI Cricket Score: Trent Boult into the attack. This is good bowling by the left-armer, he gets the change of pace and lengths right to keep the batsmen quiet. Just four off the over and the umpire signals timeout.

Preview: Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league encounter in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Both matches on Friday doubleheader will be played concurrently and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Delhi Capitals in the other match.

While RCB and DC have both qualified for the playoffs, MI are still fighting to get into the knockouts. MI are fifth in the table with 12 points. KKR are currently the favourites for the fourth playoffs spot. They have 12 points with one match in hand and also have a far superior Net Run Rate.

KKR play against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday and regardless of what happens in the match, MI will hope for a win against SRH to make it to the playoffs. If KKR loses on Thursday, a win should be enough for MI to qualify. If KKR wins, MI will look to register a big-margin victory on Friday to jump ahead of Kolkata on NRR.

MI's biggest headache this campaign has been the poor performance of their Indian core and the middle-order batsmen. The defending champions will hope for a collective batting performance from the team as they hope for a win and better the NRR.

SRH are at the bottom of the table with just six points and are already out of playoffs contention. The franchise has been going through a lot in recent times. David Warner was first removed from captaincy and later from the team but nothing has worked for them so far.

In 17 matches between these two sides, MI have won nine including four out of five since 2019.

Here's everything you need to know about the SRH vs MI fixture:

When will the 55th match of the IPL 2021 between SRH and MI take place?

The match between SRH and MI will take place on 8 October, 2021.

Where will the SRH vs MI match take place?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the SRH vs MI match start?

The SRH vs MI match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs MI match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports 2 (SD+HD), Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 SD, Star Maa Gold, Star Vijay Super, Star Suvarna Plus, & Star Gold Select (SD+HD). The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.