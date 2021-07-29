Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: India look to bounce back, aim for series win

18:48 (IST)

Captain Dhawan proud of his team's performance in 2nd T20I

Despite the defeat in the 2nd T20I, captain Shikhar Dhawan was all praise for the players for the fight they put up defending 132. 

"I am very proud of the boys because we gave a very good fight. That never-say-die attitude and taking the game to the last over while defending just 132, credit to both bowlers and batters," Dhawan said.

18:38 (IST)

After the COVID-19 chaos which saw Krunal Pandya and eight of his close contacts in the Indian team ruled out of the series, a depleted Indian side were beaten by Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I as they drew level 1-1. It's been a long time since they won a T20I series and they would be looking to get back to winning ways with a win in the decider.  India, on the other hand, have been hamstrung but they have enough talent at their disposal to surprise this Sri Lankan side.

18:27 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. Match starts at 8 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7.30 PM IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Sri Lanka would look to continue the momentum after win in the second T20I and clinch the series to end on high after the ODI series loss. India, on the other hand, would look to bounce back from the defeat in the 2nd T20I and go for the double of ODI and T20I series wins.

Preview: India take on Sri Lanka in the 3rd T20I in Colombo. After the COVID-19 chaos which saw Krunal Pandya and eight of his close contacts in the Indian team ruled out of the series, the action finally got underway following one day postponement.

Sri Lanka bounced back in the 2nd T20I to draw level 1-1. It was a good bowling effort from them, especially the spinners to restrict India to a below-par total of 132/5. Their batsmen stuttered in the chase but crucial contributions from Minod Bhanuka (36 off 31), Dhananjaya de Silva (40 off 34), Chamika Karunaratne (12 off 6) and Wanindu Hasarange (15 off 11) made sure that Sri Lanka were still alive as they chased down the target with two deliveries to spare.

They would be happy that the middle order made crucial contributions after failures early on.

India were unlucky as they were down to bare bones with the availability of the players. They were forced to play just five batsmen along with six bowlers and they had to strategise accordingly in the batting department. There were 4 debuts for India and they will get another chance to shine on the big stage.

The team will mostly be the same given the lack of options at hand. One of the batsmen will need to bat through while the other will need to take their chances and try to bat big as well. The pitches have been slower and sluggish and the batsmen will have to find a way to score runs on tough tracks and against pace variations.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav impressed in the bowling department and he will be looking to get back into the reckoning for the T20 World Cup with another solid performance.

With Sri Lanka looking to end on a high after the ODI series loss and India looking to do the double, we could be in for an enthralling finale.

