ENG vs IND, 3rd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Indian bowlers look to wrap tail up quickly

ENG vs IND, 3rd Test Live Score Updates:: After a tough day yesterday, India are on the back foot with England leading by 345 runs in the first innings. England reached 423/8 at stumps on Day 2. The Indian bowlers would look to pick the last two English wickets quickly and then aim for a solid start from the openers on Day 3. Another intriguing day awaits us.

Day 2 report: Carrying on the best form of his life, England captain Joe Root scored his third century of the series against India to move his team into a prime position to win the third test at Headingley on Thursday.

Root struck 121 — adding to knocks of 109 and 180 earlier in the series and three other three-figure scores in 2021 — as England reached 423-8 at the end of Day 2, for a lead of 345 runs.

Root, whose remarkable scoring run this year contains two double centuries including one against India in Chennai, has tied England’s record for the most test hundreds in a calendar year. No previous test captain has scored six centuries in a calendar year.

His total of 1,398 runs from 21 innings in 2021 comes at an average of 69.90.

India, which was dismissed for 78 in just 40.4 overs on Wednesday, had no answer to Root's array of shot-making on the ground of his English county side, Yorkshire, and the fans in Headingley's raucous Western Terrace serenaded their man as he hit a boundary into the leg side to reach his century.

Root removed his helmet, leapt into the air and screamed “YES!" before being lifted off his feet by teammate Jonny Bairstow.

Resuming on 120-0 after dominating day 1, England lost both openers — Rory Burns (61) and Hameed — before lunch to bring Root to the crease. He shared a 139-run partnership with Dawid Malan, who was caught behind down the leg side off the final ball of the second session for 70 to end his impressive first test innings since 2018.

Bairstow added 29, and both Jos Buttler (7) and Moeen Ali (8) fell cheaply either side of Root getting bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. The captain walked off the field to a standing ovation.

England still moved beyond 400 with a late flurry of runs, with Craig Overton (23) and Ollie Robinson (0) at the crease at stumps.

England players wore black armbands in honor of Ted Dexter, the former England captain from the 1960s who died on Wednesday.

India leads the five-match series 1-0.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the third England-India Test match:

When will the third India vs England Test be played?

The third England vs India Test will be played from Wednesday, 25 August, 2021.

Where will the third India vs England Test be played?

The third Test between England and India will be played at Headingley in Leeds.

What time will the third India vs England Test begin?

The third Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the third England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Squads

England: Joe Root (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson.

India: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

With inputs from AP