England Vs India At Headingley, Leeds, 25 August, 2021

25 August, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

78/10 (40.4 ov)

3rd Test
England

England

134/0 (48.3 ov)

India England
78/10 (40.4 ov) - R/R 1.92 134/0 (48.3 ov) - R/R 2.76

Play In Progress

England lead by 56 runs

Rory Burns - 60

Haseeb Hameed - 66

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rory Burns Batting 60 146 6 1
Haseeb Hameed Batting 66 148 12 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ishant Sharma 10.3 0 36 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

134 (134) R/R: 2.73

Rory Burns 60(146)
Haseeb Hameed 66(148)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
ENG vs IND, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Hosts wear black armbands in memory of Ted Dexter; Ishant, Shami start for visitors

15:58 (IST)

After 48 overs,England 133/0 ( Rory Burns 60 , Haseeb Hameed 65)

Shami continues, starts with back of the length, angling in to Burns, who fails to put it away. He is consistently looking to angle it in. Meanwhile Bumrah has left the field and Mayank has replaced him on the field. He is sitting on the boundary line, so should be in soon.

15:54 (IST)

After 47 overs,England 133/0 ( Rory Burns 60 , Haseeb Hameed 65)

Ishant continues to struggle with his line. He is looking to take it away from Burns from round the wicket but it is not working. There is no clear plan as he once in a while goes too straight and gets hit for runs on the leg side. Good stop at deep mid-wicket by Siraj, who ideally should be bowling right now.

15:49 (IST)

After 46 overs,England 130/0 ( Rory Burns 57 , Haseeb Hameed 65)

Shami continues and the line again wrong at the start, Hameed clips him away for four runs. India cannot afford to give these easy runs. After a good first over by both Shami and Ishant, they are again bowling wrong lines. 

15:47 (IST)
four

FOUR! Lovely shot, beautifully picked by Hameed and clipped away off the pads, Shami errs again in the line and pays the price.

15:46 (IST)

After 45 overs,England 126/0 ( Rory Burns 57 , Haseeb Hameed 61)

Ishant continues. He needs to make the batters play more. He is currently struggling to adjust to the left and right hand opening combination. Bowled poor lengths and line to Burns, got hit for a boundary as well. 

15:44 (IST)
four

FOUR! This is bowled on Burns' pads by Ishant, easy picking as he clips it away for four to deep mid-wicket boundary.

15:39 (IST)

After 44 overs,England 121/0 ( Rory Burns 53 , Haseeb Hameed 60)

Mohammed Shami to bowl in tandem with Ishant. He starts with a bouncer to Burns, round the wicket. The next two are fuller in length. Nice lines throughout from Shami, he is looking to attack the stumps. He starts off with a maiden.

15:35 (IST)

After 43 overs,England 121/0 ( Rory Burns 53 , Haseeb Hameed 60)

Ishant Sharma strays down the leg stump line at the start and Burns tucks it away to fine leg for a single. Goes too wide against Hameed. Kohli walks up to him and asks him to bowl little straight. The fourth ball he gets the line right, around the fourth stump and came in, beat Hameed all ends up. He started badly but improved as the over progressed. Looks in rhythm. 

15:29 (IST)

All set for start of Day 2. England lead by 42 runs. Haseeb Hameed (60) and Rory Burns (52) walk out to resume innings. Ishant Sharma has ball in hand.

15:23 (IST)

From James Anderson's mastery to Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns fifties, England dominated all three sessions on day 1 of third Test. 

Check out all key moments from the first day of the third Test here.

title-img

ENG vs IND, 3rd Test Live Score Updates: Shami continues, starts with back of the length, angling in to Burns, who fails to put it away. He is consistently looking to angle it in. Meanwhile Bumrah has left the field and Mayank has replaced him on the field. He is sitting on the boundary line, so should be in soon.

Day 1 report: England great James Anderson ripped through the top order as India collapsed to 78 all out in the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday before openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed capped a near-perfect first day for Joe Root's men with an unbroken stand of 120.

Anderson took 3-6 in eight overs, including the prize wicket of India captain Virat Kohli, who won the toss.

Both Sam Curran and Craig Overton took two wickets in two balls after lunch, with Overton finishing with 3-14 in 10.4 overs after being recalled in place of injured fast bowler Mark Wood.

Even so there was still the worry for England, beset by top-order problems during a run of seven Tests without a win, might collapse in similar fashion.

England skipper Joe Root and his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli at the toss. AFP

But Burns and Hameed - England's 22nd Test-opening partnership since Andrew Strauss retired nine years ago -- posted only England's second century first-wicket stand in five years at this level.

At stumps, Burns was 52 not out and Hameed, promoted to open after Dom Sibley was dropped, 60 not out.

This was England's best first day in a Test since the 2015 Ashes clash at Trent Bridge where they dismissed Australia for just 60, with Stuart Broad taking 8-15, before reaching stumps on 274-4 -- with Root unbeaten on 124.

India, 56-4 at lunch on Wednesday, lost their last six wickets for 22 runs in an innings that was finished inside 41 overs.

Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the only India batsmen to make it into double figures, with extras providing 16 runs.

An unchanged India came into this match 1-0 up in the five-Test series following a superb 151-run win at Lord's last week.

England, by contrast, recalled Overton after Wood joined fellow quicks Broad, Jofra Archer and Olly Stone on the sidelines.

Kohli won the toss and despite the overcast conditions that promised to aid Anderson, decided to bat.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the third England-India Test match:

When will the third India vs England Test be played?

The third England vs India Test will be played from Wednesday, 25 August, 2021.

Where will the third India vs England Test be played?

The third Test between England and India will be played at Headingley in Leeds.

What time will the third India vs England Test begin?

The third Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the third England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Squads

England: Joe Root (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson.

India: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

