ENG vs IND, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Rahane, Rohit cautious after fall of Kohli

After 19 overs,India 39/3 ( Rohit Sharma 11 , Ajinkya Rahane 7)
Rohit and Rahane decided to rotate the strike in this over through singles, with three of them coming in this over.
|India
|England
|39/3 (19.2 ov) - R/R 2.02
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Rohit Sharma
|Batting
|11
|61
|1
|0
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Batting
|7
|27
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Sam Curran
|5.2
|2
|10
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 21/3 (10.5)
|
18 (18) R/R: 2.11
Rohit Sharma 7(24)
Ajinkya Rahane 7(27)
|
Virat Kohli (C) 7(17) S.R (41.17)
c Jos Buttler b James Anderson
After 18 overs,India 36/3 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , Ajinkya Rahane 6)
After dealing in singles so far in the innings, Rahane gets a boundary as he dispatches a short and wide delivery from Curran through backward point off the penultimate delivery. Another 30 minutes to go for lunch, and the pair will hope to survive till then.
FOUR! Short and wide from Curran, and Rahane decides to poke at the ball to guide it past backward point for his first boundary of the innings. IND 35/3
After 17 overs,India 32/3 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , Ajinkya Rahane 2)
Right then, spin’s introduced in the morning of the first day as Moeen comes in for Anderson, who’s finally given a break after a marathon spell with figures reading 8-5-6-3. Rahane works the ball towards extra cover for a single off the last delivery to keep the strike.
After 16 overs,India 31/3 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , Ajinkya Rahane 1)
Shout for LBW against Rahane by Curran at the start of the over, but height was in question here, and the fact that he’s bowling over the wicket to a RHB didn’t help either. Rahane gets off the mark with a single off the penultimate delivery of this over. Just the one from it.
After 15 overs,India 30/3 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Appeal for a catch in the second delivery after an inswinging length delivery deflects off Rohit’s thigh pad, though the umpire thinks there’s no inside edge involved. Maiden for Anderson, his third on the trot.
Mental blocks and all that
Make that four dismissals nicking outside off in 2018 #EngvInd for Virat Kohli.— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 25, 2021
Today, out nicking at 4th stump but loose drive away from body. This is 2014 all over again.
Huge battle ahead for a batsman of his stature. #IndvsEng
Broad says brave call from India to bat first.
Huge hour for England! 3 big wickets. Brave call from India to bat first, it’s the best Day 1 ground to bowl at in the country IMO. Pitch will get better & better. Won’t be much in it for the seamers from Day 3 onwards- enough in it now!— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 25, 2021
After 13 overs,India 30/3 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Anderson continues after drinks as the ongoing spell goes into a seventh over, Root hoping to get Rohit’s wicket to complete a fab session before giving the senior pacer a break. Four more leg byes added to the Indian total as the ball clips Rohit’s pads before running towards fine leg, beating the diving keeper along the way, in the third delivery.
After 12 overs,India 26/3 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Curran continues. Rohit goes for a straight delivery off a full delivery along off in the third delivery, sending the ball racing down the ground towards long off to collect his first boundary. Keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery. Five from the over. Time for the players to have a drink now.
OUT! Jimmy Anderson gets Virat Kohli yet again in the ongoing Test series! Once again it is the delivery along the corridor of uncertainty that leaves the batsman in two minds about playing it. Kohli had been going for his shots so far this morning, and this time paid the price by getting the outside edge. His wait for his first century in nearly two years continues! IND 21/3
Kohli c Buttler b Anderson 7(17)
OUT! Jimmy Anderson at it again! What a spell this is turning out to be from the veteran. This one straightens from good length, getting just about enough movement to kiss Pujara's outside edge before settling in the keeper's gloves. IND 4/2
Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 1(9)
OUT! Superb start for England as Rahul pokes at a delivery that nips away a bit after getting a few inswingers earlier, getting a nick that is collected easily by Buttler. IND 1/1
Rahul c Buttler b Anderson 0(4)
England XI: Rory Burns, Dawid Malan, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Preview: England captain Joe Root has insisted he is "still living my boyhood dream" despite his already injury-stricken side being dealt another blow ahead of the third Test against India at Headingley starting Wednesday.
Root's men are 1-0 down in the five-match series after a 151-run defeat in the second Test at Lord's and their task of drawing level was made more difficult when fast bowler Mark Wood was ruled out Monday of this week's match at the skipper's Yorkshire home ground.
Wood suffered a shoulder injury diving into an advertising hoarding saving a boundary at Lord's and has now joined Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Olly Stone among England's sidelined quicks.
Meanwhile, Ben Stokes will not be returning to the scene of his stunning match-winning century in a 2019 Ashes Test against Australia, with the star all-rounder still on a mental health break.
As for the batting, Root has been a lone shining light in a top-order that has otherwise repeatedly failed to score runs during England's current sequence of seven Tests without a win.
At Lord's, despite his magnificent first-innings 180 and a top score of 33 in the second innings, England were still dismissed for just 120 inside 52 overs on the last day.
England, having dropped Dom Sibley, following the opener's dismal run of low scores that has seen him average 19.77 in 10 Tests this year, are now set to promote Haseeb Hameed — who managed just nine runs in total on his international return at Lord's — from three to partner Rory Burns at the top of the order.
That would give England their 22nd different opening partnership since Andrew Strauss retired in 2012, with the recalled Dawid Malan set to bat at first-wicket down.
For all the difficulties Test openers worldwide are experiencing — since 2017 the average first-wicket partnership around the globe is only 30.38 runs — India's KL Rahul (129) and Rohit Sharma (83) shared a stand of 126 at Lord's, a match where England were in the game until the last day.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the third England-India Test match:
When will the third India vs England Test be played?
The third England vs India Test will be played from Wednesday, 25 August, 2021.
Where will the third India vs England Test be played?
The third Test between England and India will be played at Headingley in Leeds.
What time will the third India vs England Test begin?
The third Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm.
How can I watch the India vs England Test match?
You can watch the third England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.
Squads
England: Joe Root (Captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson.
India: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.
With inputs from AFP
