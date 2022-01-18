LIVE Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI in Pallekele

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss update: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in a bid to keep their one-day international series alive on Tuesday.

The tourists, who lost the first of the three matches despite scoring 296 while batting first, come in unchanged at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

"The guys did really well in the last game to set up a good platform and hopefully they can do the same again," Ervine said at the toss.

"I think we played a lot of positive cricket though, and need to capitalise on that. But there are a few areas we hope to improve on."

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, have made one change from their five-wicket win on Sunday with Dushmantha Chameera returning for injured Chamika Gunasekara.

"We're very confident on the run chase after the last game," Shanaka said on batting second.

"The start however is crucial, we need to make sure our fielding is up to the mark, and we need to take our catches as well. The powerplay is going to be very important."

Teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

TV Umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With inputs from AFP