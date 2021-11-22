Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies At Galle International Stadium, Galle, 21 November, 2021

21 November, 2021
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Innings Break
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

386/10 (133.5 ov)

1st Test
West Indies

West Indies

Yet To Bat

Sri Lanka West Indies
386/10 (133.5 ov) - R/R 2.88

Innings Break

Lasith Embuldeniya - 17

Praveen Jayawickrama - 8

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Praveen Jayawickrama not out 8 18 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shannon Gabriel 19 2 69 2
Roston Chase 28.5 3 83 5
Current Partnership Last Wicket 386/10 (133.5)

25 (25) R/R: 4.41

Lasith Embuldeniya 17(18) S.R (94.44)

c Jermaine Blackwood b Roston Chase

LIVE Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 at Galle

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 22nd, 2021
  • 10:52:33 IST

Day 1 report: Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne scored an unbeaten hundred to give the home team a strong start in Sunday's opening Test against the West Indies.

Sri Lanka were 267-3 on Day 1 when bad light forced an early end to the play.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite with the series trophy. Image: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite with the series trophy. Image: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

The home team won the toss and opted to bat first as Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka put up a 139-run stand for the first wicket.

After losign three quick wickets, Karunaratne made 97 runs together with Dhananjaya de Silva for the fourth wicket to stabilise the innings.

Karunaratne finished the day on 132 not out which is his 13th Test century.

Young West Indies debutant Jeremy Solozano was stretched off the field after being hit on his helmet while fielding at short leg. The West Indies team management posted on social media a short time after that the player was not feeling well and had to be transferred to a hospital in Colombo for scans and further treatment.

Solozano underwent scans at a hospital, and was kept overnight for observation.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With AP inputs

Updated Date: November 22, 2021 10:52:33 IST

