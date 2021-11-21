Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies At Galle International Stadium, Galle, 21 November, 2021

21 November, 2021
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

75/0 (30.3 ov)

1st Test
West Indies

West Indies

Yet To Bat

Sri Lanka West Indies
75/0 (30.3 ov) - R/R 2.46

Play In Progress

Pathum Nissanka - 29

Dimuth Karunaratne (C) - 38

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Pathum Nissanka Batting 29 94 3 0
Dimuth Karunaratne (C) Batting 38 92 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jomel Warrican 6.3 0 16 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

75 (75) R/R: 2.41

0 0(0) S.R (0)

LIVE Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st Test at Galle

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 21st, 2021
  • 10:49:04 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against West Indies at Galle on Sunday.

The hosts opted for five specialist bowlers for their first match in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle, including left-arm spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Lasith Embuldeniya.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite with the series trophy. Image: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite with the series trophy. Image: Twitter/@OfficialSLC

West Indies are giving a debut to Jeremy Solozano, a left-handed top-order batsman from Trinidad.

"We need to back him and his plans. He's done lot of good things to get here and... he's a disciplined player," said Kraigg Brathwaite, the West Indies captain.

"The wicket is pretty good and we know how Galle will behave," said Dimuth Karunaratne, the Sri Lanka captain.

"There will be lot of turn later on and we want to make the most (of it) by batting first."

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: November 21, 2021 10:49:04 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ben Stokes trains with England squad in Australia ahead of Ashes series
First Cricket News

Ben Stokes trains with England squad in Australia ahead of Ashes series

Stokes was a late addition to the Ashes squad after the all-rounder had taken time off to recover from mental-health issues as well as an injury to his finger.

'Absolutely horrendous': Reactions to Tim Paine quitting Australia Test captaincy over 'sexting' scandal
First Cricket News

'Absolutely horrendous': Reactions to Tim Paine quitting Australia Test captaincy over 'sexting' scandal

Paine took over the Test captaincy in 2018 in the wake of the Sandpaper-gate ball tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket.

Cricket Australia admits Tim Paine should have been removed as captain in 2018
First Cricket News

Cricket Australia admits Tim Paine should have been removed as captain in 2018

Paine abruptly quit Test captaincy on Friday over a series of lewd text messages with a female colleague in 2017 that he had learnt was about to be made public.